A&M-Commerce Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Public University in Texas

Commerce, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas A&M University-Commerce is the fastest-growing public university in Texas according to recent data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB). The university experienced a 12.5% enrollment surge this fall, boasting the highest percentage increase among all public universities in Texas.

A&M-Commerce also secured third place for headcount increases among all public universities in Texas. Specifically, the university's student body grew by 1,340 students, expanding from 10,754 in Fall 2022 to 12,094 in Fall 2023.

University President Mark Rudin is pleased that students are recognizing the opportunities that await them at A&M-Commerce as they enroll in record numbers. However, he emphasized that the university's commitment to students extends far beyond enrollment day.

“Our faculty and staff work hard to support and retain our students throughout their entire college journey, connecting them with programs, resources, and opportunities to help them succeed in their chosen majors and transform their lives,” Rudin said.

Not surprisingly, A&M-Commerce ranks among the best in the nation for social mobility, which reflects the university's commitment to advancing the educational opportunities and outcomes of students. Specifically, U.S. News & World Report ranked A&M-Commerce 58th in the U.S. for social mobility among 434 ranked universities for 2024.

Rudin reflected that the remarkable rise in enrollment at A&M-Commerce is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing quality education and a supportive community for all students. With its recent enrollment surge, A&M-Commerce is leading the pack in the Lone Star State, providing a gateway to success for its growing student body.

Read the full THECB Enrollment Report.

