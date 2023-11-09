Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares Welcomes Former FDIC Executive Kathy Moe Lonowski as Board Member





WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares and its subsidiary bank (PCBB) are excited to announce that Kathy Moe Lonowski has been appointed to our Board of Directors. With an impressive background in banking, compliance, and strategic execution, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field, which will benefit both PCBB and its customers.

With over 38 years of banking regulatory experience, Kathy has held several executive positions during her career. She recently retired from her position as Regional Director at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), San Francisco Region, which she held since 2016. She also served as Deputy Regional Director, Risk Management Supervision, as well as Field Supervisor, Risk Management Supervision at the FDIC. Her expertise includes understanding risk management for financial institutions across the nation, the intersection of regulatory guidelines and technological product expansion, data-driven decision-making, strategies for change, managing government interagency relationships, and much more.

Curt Hecker, CEO of PCBB, shared his thoughts on this new development, stating, "Kathy brings with her a deep understanding of regulatory issues, which will benefit us immensely as we expand our product lines. Her expertise, particularly in the regulatory perspective of fintech, will be a guiding light for us. We're confident that Kathy's addition to our board will help us navigate and succeed in this rapidly evolving banking landscape."

At PCBB, Kathy will bring her extensive leadership experience and passion for community financial institutions to help drive growth to the company's expanding lineup of industry-leading products and services.

Kathy Moe Lonowski, the newly appointed member of PCBB's board, expressed her passion and commitment, stating, "I am deeply passionate about community financial institutions and committed to advising and influencing PCBB to provide solutions and resources that enable these institutions to thrive and grow. By doing so, we're not just bolstering the institutions themselves, but also improving the communities they serve and the small businesses within them. I look forward to working with the other board members and leveraging my insights to further our shared mission.”

About Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares

Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares (“Bancshares”) was founded with the sole purpose of helping community financial institutions become stronger. Bancshares owns PCBB, a state-chartered, FDIC-insured member of the Federal Reserve System. Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares provides solutions and services that allow community-based financial institutions to compete better with larger financial institutions as well as generate revenue and mitigate risk.

About PCBB

PCBB (www.pcbb.com) was created with the sole purpose of helping community-based financial institutions become stronger. Our goal is to provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced banking solutions and professional advice.

PCBB provides a comprehensive set of products and services covering multiple areas, including: accounting and risk consulting, including CECL, commercial banking, hedging, international, and a host of other advisory services. All services are designed to help community-based financial institutions compete more effectively, as we never compete against you for customers.

