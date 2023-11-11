Money Smarts Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Change Financial Education with 3D AI-Driven Game

Come join the financial revolution and learn how to avoid or get out of any financial pitfall Dan Kost founder of Dakdan Worldwide

Money Smarts LLC Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo to Revolutionize Consumer Financial Education with Innovative 3D AI-Driven Game

For over 40 years I've seen little change in the way that our children are educated in the school system when it's related to credit and financial affairs now's the time to make that change.” — Dan Kost

SEVERANCE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Money Smarts LLC is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, aiming to raise $2 million for the development of a cutting-edge, 3D realistic game powered by AI technology. This transformative financial education game, suitable for kids as young as seven years old and all the way through to adults, will empower players to navigate various financial situations throughout their lives, from opening their first bank account to making lifelong investments.The Money Smarts game, designed to be a holistic and immersive financial education experience, is centered around the concept of overcoming financial pitfalls and challenges that players may encounter on their financial journey. By offering a gamified approach to financial education, Money Smarts LLC aims to make learning about finance fun, engaging, and accessible to a wide range of age groups.Key Features of the Money Smarts Game:• Comprehensive Financial Education: The game covers the entire spectrum of financial topics, including home purchases, insurance, investments, credit cards, and credit repair.• Realistic Financial Transactions: Players will have the opportunity to simulate real-life financial transactions within the virtual game, such as opening accounts, obtaining credit cards, and monitoring their credit reports.• AI Technology: The game is powered by cutting-edge AI technology, which adapts to each player's progress and provides personalized feedback and guidance.Dan Kost, the author of the first book about credit repair, established Money Smarts LLC with the goal of improving financial literacy and empowerment among individuals of all ages. He believes that this innovative game will revolutionize the way people learn about personal finance, providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives."Money Smarts is thrilled to introduce the Money Smarts game to the world, and we believe it will be a game-changer in the realm of financial education," said Dan Kost, founder of Money Smarts LLC. "Our vision is to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of the financial world successfully. This game is a significant step toward achieving that vision."To support the development of the Money Smarts game and help revolutionize consumer financial education, please visit our Indiegogo campaign page at igg.me/at/msusFor more information about Money Smarts LLC and the Money Smarts game, please visit our website at www.MoneySmarts.us # # #About MoneySmarts LLC:MoneySmarts LLC, founded by Dan Kost, stands as a trailblazing financial education company with a steadfast commitment to making financial education accessible, engaging, and exceptionally effective. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and employing a gamified approach, the company's mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make well-informed financial decisions and successfully attain their financial objectives.At MoneySmarts LLC, we go beyond conventional financial education. With the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, we offer individuals invaluable guidance when navigating a diverse range of financial scenarios. Our platform provides answers, aids in sidestepping potential pitfalls, and furnishes clear directions at every juncture of one's financial journey.In addition to our core mission, MoneySmarts LLC has expanded its reach through various platforms:1. MoneySmarts.News: Our dedicated online news portal, MoneySmarts.News, serves as a reputable source for the latest financial insights, covering an extensive array of financial topics. It offers expert analysis, educational articles, and a deeper understanding of financial concepts, contributing to informed decision-making.2. MoneySmarts.TV: MoneySmarts.TV is our innovative online television network that brings real-world financial scenarios to life. With expert hosts and educational entertainment, it offers practical guidance, fostering a deeper understanding of financial principles in an engaging and accessible format.3. MoneySmarts.Store: MoneySmarts.Store is where fashion and financial literacy intersect. Our clothing line features short, inspiring messages paired with AI-generated graphics, delivering a powerful reminder that financial literacy is a mindset, not just a skill. Proceeds from MoneySmarts.Store support game development for various platforms, ultimately making financial education more accessible.MoneySmarts LLC is not just a company; it's a commitment to building a more financially literate society where individuals have the knowledge and resources required to take charge of their financial well-being. Our comprehensive approach and diverse platforms reflect our unwavering dedication to this mission.

To find out more about Money Smarts: Your Financial Odyssey, you can click here: https://money-smarts.com/