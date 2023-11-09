Down to one lane // i89 South near mm 108
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 in Georgia near mile marker 108 Southbound will be limited to ONE LANE for a multi vehicle slide-off.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
