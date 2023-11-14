Introducing The Reluctant Courier by Pam Stevens, A Romantic and Mysterious Adventure
UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure, mystery, romance, and suspense —Pam Stevens’ new book The Reluctant Courier is a perfect blend of these genres. As an established businesswoman at the age of seventy, Stevens decided to write a book that pleased many hearts with how beautiful the writing is and how relatable the characters are.
The book revolves around the protagonist, Sandra Stanford, who also goes by Sandi, as she goes on a journey filled with dangers and uncertainties. It starts with a note that she gets from a dying man involved in an accident that she tried to save. But in return for her kindness, she gets plunged into a plot that is so much bigger than she imagined.
She meets Steven Hoyt, the mysterious recipient of the note; he is a congressman, and that is all readers know about him at the start of the book. He is seemingly a part of a plot that goes much deeper than Sandra anticipated, but gradually and surely, through events that are nothing less than fate, they fall in love with each other.
Pam Stevens is a unique blend of rural charm, entrepreneurial spirit, and literary passion. She made her debut in the writing industry with The Reluctant Courier. She began writing at the age of forty, when she got a position as a photographer and a writer for Horseman magazine, and fell in love with the craft of writing and storytelling. But she didn’t have the confidence to publish her work until now, after many years of encouragement from her closest people.
Stevens’ vision is to tell as many stories as she can, share the passion and love she possesses with as many people as possible, and get to experience many moments and make memories with her readers. And with how simplistic yet attention-grabbing her writing is, that dream isn’t that far out of her reach. She introduces the characters in such a way that the readers feel a connection to them right from the start; the details about their past are revealed through the perspective of other characters at times and in ways that flow with the pacing of the book.
And if nothing else, surely many of the readers would love the slow-burn romance of Steven and Sandra; it's sweet, with just the right pacing, and the many twists and turns of their relationship add flavor to the story enough that putting the book down is impossible. The Reluctant Courier is available online on Amazon (www.amazon.com/Reluctant-Courier-Pamela-Stevens/dp/1312610999)
