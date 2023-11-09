Keyway Launches KeyPilot: The AI Co-Pilot for Real Estate Teams

Advanced AI-Powered Tools to Transform Real Estate Workflow from Investment to Underwriting to Asset Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyway, the AI-powered real estate investment platform, announced today the launch of KeyPilot , the AI co-pilot designed specifically for real estate teams. KeyPilot conducts property research, writes investment memos, predicts asset valuation, and analyzes contracts quickly, efficiently and reliably.



Key Highlights

Backed by generative AI, machine learning and data science, KeyPilot is a comprehensive end-to-end technology solution that covers the full spectrum of real estate sourcing, underwriting, transacting and asset management in a single, integrated platform.

Built for real estate teams, KeyPilot is the most reliable and trusted analyst, asset manager and partner on every real estate deal.

KeyPilot enables real estate teams to delegate tedious and mundane tasks to AI – including research, analysis, data entry, writing and more – and yield accurate results.

KeyPilot does all the heavy lifting for your most time-consuming tasks with precision – allowing real estate professionals to focus on higher-impact work to maximize value, increase productivity and drive efficiency.

KeyPilot centralizes unstructured data – from presentations, documents and spreadsheets – and makes it structured and actionable, empowering teams to make fully-informed decisions.



Sample Use Cases

Customized Acquisition Recommendations: “Find every off-market, Class B multifamily property in Dallas that fits our portfolio. Then, send a report to the head of acquisitions.”

Who Benefits From KeyPilot

Real Estate Investors: Source off-market assets, underwrite with increased precision, and close deals faster with automated workflow management.

Source off-market assets, underwrite with increased precision, and close deals faster with automated workflow management. Real Estate Asset Managers: Leverage AI-powered insights for better asset performance with real-time feedback and automated reporting.

Leverage AI-powered insights for better asset performance with real-time feedback and automated reporting. Real Estate Developers: Unlock more profitable deals through data-driven analytics and real-time visibility into your full development pipeline.

Unlock more profitable deals through data-driven analytics and real-time visibility into your full development pipeline. Lenders: Enhance efficiency in debt origination, employ AI for property due diligence, and automate memo drafting.

“The launch of KeyPilot represents a transformative era for real estate teams,” Keyway Co-Founder & CEO Matias Recchia said. “With KeyPilot, we are redefining how we approach, analyze, and act on real estate data. Powered by AI and machine learning, KeyPilot centralizes disparate data, streamlines decision-making, and empowers teams to execute with unparalleled precision. In an industry that thrives on accuracy and timely insights, KeyPilot stands as a testament to what’s possible when technology meets expertise. KeyPilot isn’t only an evolution—it's a step into the future of real estate investing, operations and asset management.”

