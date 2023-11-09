Submit Release
Runge Nature Center hosts renowned author Robert Gallardo for bird migration program Nov. 25 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to hear from Robert Gallardo, creator of “Guide to the Birds of Honduras” and “Guide to the Butterflies of Honduras” at Runge Nature Center on Nov. 25 from 2-3 p.m.

Each year, millions of birds migrate to and from their breeding and wintering grounds and have been doing so for tens of thousands of years. This not only includes the great raptor migration where the high-soaring birds travel all the way to South America, but also enormous numbers of songbirds who call the forests of Mexico and Central America their home for up to eight months. In Central America, Honduras likely harbors some of the largest concentrations of migrant songbirds that arrive from across the North American continent.

Learn from Gallardo’s visual presentation of the Honduran landscapes how important it is to conserve the wintering grounds for Nearctic-Neotropical migrants and make the connection to breeding birds in Missouri.

This program is sponsored by the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, and it is free to the public with no registration required. Participants of all ages are welcome. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, and questions about the event can be sent to Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center hosts renowned author Robert Gallardo for bird migration program Nov. 25 in Jefferson City

