Kvikna Medical Expands Stratus EEG™ Accessibility in Europe

Kvikna Medical, the international electroencephalogram (EEG) software and hardware division of Stratus, today announced it has extended its distribution partnership with Cephalon.

Cephalon has been the exclusive Stratus EEG distributor in the Nordic Countries and has significantly expanded use of the Stratus EEG cloud-based software in hospitals across the region. Now this partnership has been extended and Cephalon will further broaden Stratus’ market presence by recruiting sub-distributors within the European Union, except for Ireland. This expansion will facilitate greater accessibility to Stratus EEG products, reaching a more extensive customer base across the EU.

“In addition to distribution, Cephalon will play a vital role in the initiation and ongoing management of our distribution network,” said Gardar Thorvardsson, President of Kvikna Medical. “This encompasses offering support to establish and sustain the distributorship efficiently, as well as ensuring seamless connections between our products and the relevant stakeholders. We anticipate that this partnership will significantly enhance our healthcare solutions' reach in these regions.”

Stratus EEG will be exhibiting at the MEDICA tradeshow in Dusseldorf, Germany 13 – 16, November, Hall 9A54 and welcomes distributor discussions. To learn more about Stratus EEG and Kvikna Medical, visit www.stratusEEG.com.

About Kvikna Medical

Kvikna Medical was founded in 2008 to develop and market new and innovative EEG solutions and to make EEG monitoring more accessible to both clinicians and patients. The Stratus EEG™ software is used by thousands of neurologists across the globe to help diagnose and treat people with neurological disorders. Kvikna Medical is a division of Stratus, a privately held company and the largest provider of EEG solutions in the United States.

