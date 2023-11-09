Cambridge representative visits UM and gives talk on low-carbon buildings

MACAU, November 9 - C. Alan Short, president of Clare Hall at the University of Cambridge, led a delegation to visit the University of Macau (UM) today (9 November). The Cambridge delegation had discussions and exchanged views on the Visiting Fellowship Programme with UM. Prof Short also gave a talk titled ‘Low-Carbon Buildings in Continental Climates’ at UM.

The delegation from Clare Hall, Cambridge was warmly received by UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng, and other representatives. They visited the University Gallery and UM library, gaining a deep understanding of UM’s developments, research layout, and internationalisation strategy. During the visit, Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office, introduced the campus design of UM to the delegation, and Prof Short spoke highly of the campus architecture and design of the university.

UM’s Cambridge Clare Hall Visiting Fellowship Programme, which began in 2006, aims to promote research and academic collaboration between the scholars and researchers at UM and Clare Hall at the University of Cambridge. As a graduate college at the University of Cambridge, Clare Hall is renowned for its international diversity and intellectually dynamic environment for advanced studies, attracting visiting scholars from universities around the world. Over the years, UM and Clare Hall have maintained a good relationship and cooperation. It is hoped that this partnership will continue to foster diverse and profound cooperation and exchanges through mutual visits.

As the professor of architecture emeritus at the University of Cambridge, Prof Short also gave a talk titled ‘Low-Carbon Buildings in Continental Climates’ at UM as part of the University Lecture Series. During the talk, he discussed the role of sustainable buildings in the context of global warming and presented the eco-friendly design strategies and technologies implemented in architecture to facilitate the restoration of the natural environment and thereby promote sustainable development. The related studies also hold significant importance in contemporary architecture. In addition, Prof Short introduced the efforts and award-winning projects of his interdisciplinary research team in the fields of low-carbon buildings and urban development. The talk attracted participation of many UM faculty, students, and members of the general public.

The delegation from Clare Hall, Cambridge also included Francé Davies, deputy director of Alumni and Donor Relations. Choi Kai Yau College Master Janny Leung May Yee, Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College Master Yang Liu, and Stanley Ho East Asia College Master Iu Vai Pan were among the UM representatives to receive the delegation.