Students from the Faculty of Languages and Translation of MPU Gained Fruitful Internship Experience at Macao International Trade and Investment Fair

MACAU, November 9 - A group of more than twenty undergraduate students from the Faculty of Languages and Translation at the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) completed an internship at the “Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (MIF) and the “1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (1st C-PLPEX). The students provided assistance in translation work and business negotiations, allowing them to gain in-depth knowledge of Macao's unique advantages as a trade cooperation platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as to explore future career opportunities.

Zhang Yunfeng, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation of MPU, stated that the school has collaborated with the MIF for many years, offering language service volunteers as part of the internship activities for students majoring in translation. The faculty has always upheld an educational ideology that emphasizes the integration of theory and practice, providing students with various opportunities to apply their learning in practical contexts. Through activities such as visits, internships, lectures and competitions, students' competitiveness and creativity is enhanced.

Peng Yifei, a third-year student enrolled in the Chinese-English Translation and Interpretation Programme, took part for the second time at this event. This year, he assumed the role of booth manager and also took charge of hosting and interpreting during an investment promotion meeting, thereby acquiring invaluable experience. The students successfully applied the knowledge and skills they have acquired in interpreting in real-world contexts. The authentic working environment not only allowed them to showcase their professional abilities, but also provided them with practical exposure in preparation for future involvement in large-scale translation projects. The booth exhibition work presented abundant opportunities for interpersonal communication and collaboration, and with their language proficiency and subject knowledge the students capitalized on numerous opportunities for their future development.

Lei Chi Kam, a student enrolled in the Chinese-Portuguese/Portuguese-Chinese Translation and Interpretation Programme, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate as a volunteer and translator in this internship, considering it a valuable experience in her educational journey. Immersed in this event, she gained firsthand insight into the significance and challenges of translation, utilizing the knowledge and skills she has acquired through her coursework to facilitate cross-cultural communication. This experience further reinforced her understanding that translation is not simply the mechanical transfer of texts between languages, but a crucial endeavor that promotes cultural understanding. By assisting exhibitors and clients in sharing and comprehending each other's perspectives, it fosters connections and collaboration between Chinese and Portuguese cultures.