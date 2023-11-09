21st circuit commission announces nominees for Julian associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis COunty





8 November 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the recent appointment of Judge Megan Julian to the circuit court. Those nominated by the commission are:





Seth A. Albin – Albin graduated in 1994 from the University of Michigan and in 1997 from Washington University School of Law. He is a member of the law firm Summers, Compton, Wells LLC.





Chastidy Dillon-Amelung– Dillon-Amelung graduated in 1997 from Stephens College and in 2002 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She is a traffic commissioner in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County).





Nicolette Klapp – Klapp graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and obtained her law degree Western Michigan University. She is engaged in the private practice of law.





The commission received 20 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews held November 7 and 8, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee: Albin received five votes, Dillon-Amelung received three votes, and Klapp received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





