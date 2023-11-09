ConnectWise RMM Evolves to Unified Monitoring and Management Solution, Unveiling Cloud and Backup Monitoring Capabilities Alongside New Real-time Interactive Dashboard

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solution providers (TSPs), is proud to announce the evolution of its remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution to Unified Monitoring & Management. This game-changing transformation introduces a host of enhanced capabilities to the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, including adding support for network, cloud, and backup monitoring. Moreover, ConnectWise unveils an innovative, real-time, interactive dashboard as part of this unification.



In today's complex landscape, TSPs often need help piecing together multiple solutions, leading to fragmented interfaces and cumbersome login requirements. ConnectWise Unified Monitoring & Management sets a new standard by delivering a unified solution powered by a single agent, empowering TSPs to monitor and manage their ever-evolving environments effortlessly through a seamless experience.

Building on its recent partnership with Auvik, ConnectWise Network Monitoring equips TSPs with the ability to oversee their clients' network infrastructure, visualize network topology, and proactively optimize network performance while minimizing downtime. All of this is integrated within ConnectWise RMM.

Expanding beyond networks and built from the ground up, ConnectWise introduces Cloud Monitoring and Management, offering comprehensive visibility into cloud resources, workload health monitoring, and seamless integration with Microsoft Azure, ensuring the smooth operation of cloud-based applications and services. Support for other leading cloud providers will follow soon after.

TSPs are challenged to manage multiple backup vendors and stay on top of backup failures or issues, making backup monitoring essential to any robust IT infrastructure. ConnectWise announces backup monitoring capabilities, enabling TSPs to monitor the status and health of their client’s backups in real-time, providing a single pane of glass across leading backup vendors, starting with Acronis, Axcient, and Veeam and expanding to additional backup providers in the future. With this, TSPs can ensure data integrity, minimize the risk of data loss, and save valuable technician time on backups.

Furthermore, to provide TSPs with a single source of truth, ConnectWise introduces a cutting-edge, real-time interactive RMM dashboard. This centralized view empowers technology solution providers with holistic insights into their entire IT environment, encompassing patching compliance, network devices and cloud resources visibility, and status on tickets and backup jobs. The interactive nature of the dashboard enables admins to delve into specific areas for detailed insights and take immediate action when necessary.

"Enabling innovative solutions that help TSPs grow their businesses is at the core of ConnectWise's mission," said Ameer Karim, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Unified Monitoring & Management at ConnectWise. "Our Unified Monitoring & Management solution represents a significant leap forward in providing a truly unified platform that simplifies IT management and enables proactive monitoring across all environments, facilitating quick decision-making and efficient troubleshooting."

ConnectWise's Unified Monitoring & Management solution offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities accessible through a single pane of glass. By consolidating monitoring tasks into a simple, intuitive web console built on the ConnectWise Asio platform and providing a real-time interactive dashboard, technology solution providers can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance efficiency. These advanced capabilities are available as part of ConnectWise RMM packages (Essential, Pro, and Premium).

The ConnectWise Unified Monitoring & Management portfolio is available now. For more information, please visit connectwise.com/umm .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

Media Contacts:

PR@ConnectWise.com

ConnectWise@Inkhouse.com