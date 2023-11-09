NACAS, the National Association of College Auxiliary Services, Announces the NACAS Member Award Winners

Winners Announced at Flagship Event, C3X Annual Conference & Expo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) today announces the NACAS Member Award winners. NACAS, with the financial support of the NACAS Foundation, honors brightest individuals in the industry with awards and scholarships. The winners were announced at its flagship event C3X Annual Conference & Expo .



Bill Redwine, Interim CEO, NACAS said, “This year’s award winners represent the best of the best on college campuses. We are proud to represent them as award winners and scholarship recipients. We congratulate them on all of their hard work.”

Award and scholarship winners include:

Robert F. Newton Award for Distinguished Service: Emily A. Messa Ph.D., CASP, Sr. Associate Vice Chancellor/Associate VP for Administration, University of Houston

Carlos Garcia, CASP, Associate Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, University of Colorado Colorado Springs Regional Rising Star: Central Region Mentor Award: Kimberly Rademacher, MBA, CASP, Director, Auxiliary Services Business Operations, Central Michigan University Central Region Rising Star Scholarship: Mike Schmit, Interim Director, Student Union, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Central Region - Volunteer of the Year: Heather Griffin, Program Director, Conference & Events Svcs, University of Cincinnati East Region Mentor Award: Anthony Coschignano, CASP, Associate Vice President for Campus Services, Swarthmore College East Region Rising Star Award: Elizabeth St. John, CASP, Collegiate Licensing and Special Projects Manager, University of Richmond East Region Volunteer of the Year: Christopher Clifford, CASP, Associate VP for Business Affairs, University of Pittsburgh - Bradford South Region Mentor Award: Carrie Chutes-Charley, CASP, Assistant VP of Campus Living, Dining & Auxiliary Svcs, Stephen F. Austin State University South Region Rising Star Scholarship: Kamesha Hill, Director Auxiliary Enterprises, Jackson State University South Region Volunteer of the Year: Angela Peterson, Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Enterprises, North Carolina A&T State University South Region CASP Scholarship Award: Craig Zemmin, CEFP, CPM, Director of Auxiliary Facilities, University of North Texas South Region Outstanding Collaboration/Partnership Award: TransDev North America South Region Outstanding Collaboration/Partnership Award: Aladdin Campus Dining South Region First-Time Conference Attendee Scholarship: Meredith Buie, Special Projects Coordinator, University of North Texas South Region Lifetime: Christopher Fulkerson, Assistant Vice President for Administrative Services, Elon University West Region Mentor Award: Carlos Garcia, CASP, Associate Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, University of Colorado Colorado Springs West Region Volunteer of the Year: Mark McLaughlin, Chief Commercial Services Officer, Simon Fraser University West Region Rising Star: Sid Mehta, Professional Development Coordinator, Simon Fraser University



Individuals are nominated by professional peers.

About NACAS

NACAS (National Association of College Auxiliary Services) is a nonprofit higher education association serving auxiliary services professionals at colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and Asia. Our audience is responsible for advancing campus environments through diverse campus services such as food services, bookstores, housing and transportation to generate revenue and improve the quality of life for students. We provide extensive opportunities for members to share ideas, develop business solutions, enhance programs and revenues, and develop meaningful professional relationships. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for students. For more information, visit nacas.org.

