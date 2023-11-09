MissionSquare Retirement to Provide Retirement Services to City of La Palma and New Orleans Public Facility Management

MissionSquare Also Renews Relationships with Multiple Clients Across the Nation

Washington D.C., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement, a leading champion of retirement security and financial well-being, has welcomed two public service organizations to its roster of clients – the City of La Palma, California, and the New Orleans Public Facility Management in Louisiana. The company has renewed retirement plan offerings for clients across the nation including the Lee County Port Authority, Florida; the City of Fort Meyers, Florida; the City of Olivette, Missouri; the City of Eagan, Minnesota; the City of Richardson, Texas; and the City of West Allis, Wisconsin.

Andrew Whiting, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer said, “We are honored to partner with these public service organizations to provide premier retirement plan offerings for their employees. We know that financial concerns weigh heavily on the minds of public service employees. Our commitment is to provide the highest quality retirement products and services to our clients to help their employees have a financially secure retirement after a career serving their communities.”

Recent research from MissionSquare Research Institute reveals that an alarming 88% of public service workers worry about their financial situations and decisions. Some 77% of these worriers carry this burden to their jobs, marking an increase from 66% in 2019. And in a recent nationwide survey of younger public workers, 77% acknowledged the need to save more for retirement.

About MissionSquare Retirement

At MissionSquare Retirement, we are your partners in public sector retirement planning. We were created for the public sector by the public sector more than 50 years ago and our mission is simple: we're here to help public employees build retirement security. As a leading retirement plan administrator dedicated primarily to the public sector and $69.1 billion assets under management serving 1.9 million participant accounts*, we understand your unique needs like no one else.

We believe in a holistic approach and lifelong support. Our financial wellness program includes personalized digital hubs, access to Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, and services for long-term financial goals. We're proud to have helped millions of public service workers retire well.

Beyond finances, we engage with our communities through initiatives like the MissionSquare Memorial Scholarship Fund, honoring those who serve, and the MissionSquare Foundation, established in 2022, to give back to our communities and champion the next generation of public sector leaders. We also provide unparalleled workforce research from the MissionSquare Research Institute. Our advocacy efforts focus on positive policy impacts, reinforcing our mission of helping public employees save for their desired retirement.

Visit www.missionsq.org to stay informed and learn more about our latest offerings and insights.

*As of September 30, 2023. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

