Victor Negrescu elected European Parliament Quaestor

Mr Negrescu was the sole candidate. Based on Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, a new Quaestor is elected to fill a vacancy in the existing order of precedence – so he has become Parliament’s third Quaestor.

The College of Quaestors (five in total) are primarily responsible for administrative and financial matters directly concerning MEPs. MEPs aim to ensure that the composition of the Bureau (comprising the President and Vice-Presidents, with Quaestors participating in an advisory capacity) broadly reflects the size of the political groups in Parliament.