Prestige Fine Art creates hand-painted re-creation of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" from Museum of Modern Art NYC

Prestige Fine Art hand-painted copy of "Sidewalk Cafe" by Van Gogh "Starry Night" and "Sun Flowers" by Van Gogh painted by Prestige Fine Art Artist " Seascape " by Van Gogh Painted by Prestige Fine Art Victoria Home

Museum Quality Fine Art is the term used to describe the work Prestige Artist creates for art collectors world wide

I've received the four paintings I commissioned this summer and am most pleased with the result. The Van Gogh, in particular, shows extraordinary attention to authentic detail .” — Roy Tanfield The Fuji Bank Limited New York Branch

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The thrill of standing in front of a painting in a museum can take your breath away and instill emotions throughout your body.Prestige Fine Art is a company with a long history of employing master artist and forgers to paint exacting replicas of paintings from museums around the world.Prestige has been creating art work for fine art collectors to have the experience in their homes instead of only at the museum. For over 30 years the company has continued to satisfy collectors who want the million dollar paintings to admire on a daily basis. Their artist have studied the craft of coping a Van Gogh / Monet / Renoir or any other old master. Some of the clients the company has worked with own original works of art and want additional paintings that will match the quality of the paintings they presently have.Other times the collector wants an exacting copy because they have sold off the original and still want to enjoy the presence of the painting. This is something commonly know in art circles as John D. Rockefeller entertained guest at his NY mansion which guest later found out where decorated with such copies.Whether the paintings are insurable is another consideration to employ master artists to paint your favorite art work. In some cases the original art work is stored in a vault and the copy is displayed on the wall to protect the investment.Edward Mero Prestige CEO has made a life time out of creating masterpieces of masterpieces for art lovers. so much, as his experience's where so exciting that he decided to publish a book Museum Quality Fine Art . Along the way , he has accumulated many wonderful stories about artists, collectors, and the works of art that bring them all together, The book has over 400 color plates including photos of collectors homes. Book available on Amazon.com For more information visit http://www.prestigefineart.com/index.php or call 954 227 8186emero@prestigefineart.comHis fascinating journey-- from pioneer to the nations foremost producer of affordable, top-notch art work describes why this makes perfect sense.

