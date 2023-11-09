N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts Hosts First Tech Fair to Showcase Court Technology

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) Technology Services Division (TSD) partnered with the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court to host a first-of-its-kind Tech Fair at the North Carolina Judicial Center (NCJC) November 6 and 7. Elected clerks of superior court were invited to attend and send available personnel from their offices for demonstrations of various court support technology currently being utilized in courthouses and courtrooms across North Carolina.

Over 200 people, representing 38 counties, joined during the 2-day event. The educational sessions were the same each day. Eleven topics were presented by TSD managers over the course of both days with a question-and-answer session at the end of each session. This format allowed participants to rotate to each classroom throughout the day to observe all demonstrations and allowed offices an opportunity to send more staff to attend.

“We are pleased to offer this unique event to showcase our court technology,“ said NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce. “The AOC continues to offer technology that enhances access to justice for the public and provides greater efficiency in our court offices and courtrooms across the state.”

Technology sessions included the following: