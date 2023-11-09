INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Capital Square Partners Buyout of StarTek, Inc. – SRT

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of StarTek, Inc. (“StarTek”) (NYSE: SRT) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with Capital Square Partners for inadequate consideration. If you are a StarTek shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether StarTek’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of StarTek for the benefit of StarTek’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with Capital Square Partners, in breach of their fiduciary duties to StarTek’s shareholders, and whether StarTek’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 10, 2023, StarTek announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by funds managed by Capital Square Partners for $4.30 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $217 million.

If you are a StarTek shareholder, you may have legal claims against StarTek’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

