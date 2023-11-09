Ukraine: two humanitarian projects in Zakarpattia to receive half a million euros from the EU

The EU-funded cross-border cooperation programme ‘Hungary-Slovakia-Romania-Ukraine 2014-2020’ has decided to allocate its remaining budget of €500,000 for humanitarian projects in Zakarpattia, Western Ukraine.

The funds were allocated without a competition, through a direct award.

The first project is called ‘Better Future’, with the participation of the Maltese Charitable Organisation of Berehove and the Hungarian Charitable Service of the Order of Malta (Hungary). The project focuses on therapy for children with special needs, assistance to young people affected by the war, and humanitarian food aid.

The second project is implemented by the Hungarian Ecumenical Service, the Transcarpathian Centre for Development and Counseling ‘Advance’, and NGO ‘Social Centre ETALON’ (Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine). The project plans to purchase food and hygiene products, fuel briquettes for 400 households for the winter period, and medical equipment for children and adults for three hospitals (in Berehove, Rakhiv, and Mukachevo).

