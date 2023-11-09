21st circuit commission announces nominees for Donnelly circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Margaret Donnelly. Those nominated by the commission are:





Lorne Baker – Baker earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990 from University of Michigan and graduated in 1993 from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Ellen Dunne – Dunne graduated in 1987 from University of Missouri- Columbia and earned her law degree in 1990 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Matthew Hearne – Hearne graduated in 1989 from Hillsdale College and earned his law degree in 1992 from the University of Toledo. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





The commission received 19 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews held November 7 and 8, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee: Baker received five votes, Dunne received four votes, and Hearne received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



