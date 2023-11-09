Nonprofit created in honor of Elijah Gomez killed on the Canal Trail hosts a fundraiser to build a healing garden

Elijah Gomez Farmington Canal Trail

The event includes music, food, workshops, & a silent auction. The community will gather to support transforming a symbol of violence into one of hope & peace.

When Elijah was killed walking home from school last year our family committed to transform some of the grief we couldn’t put into words into something positive.” — Crystal Cathcart, President of Eli’s Garden of Healing

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transforming Tomorrow: A Fundraiser for Hope and Peace

December 3, 2023 from 4-8pm

Whitneyville Cultural Commons 1253 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517

Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Kids under 15 are $5.

For tickets or to make a tax-deductible donation visit: https://egh.betterworld.org/events/fundraiser-hope-peace

The family-friendly event includes three sets of music from Isabella Mendes, catered hors d'oeuvres from Orchid Hospitality, make-and-take ornament and wellness workshops, and an impressive silent auction. Special guests include appearances from healing dogs, a musical guest appearance from Hamden High’s talented Perjah Delgado, and more.

Funds raised will support the transformative ~$2M healing garden initiative which will be located on the site of a former Winchester Repeating Arms gun test firing range in the woods at DeNicola Park in Hamden and for ongoing violence prevention and healing programming. Through this fundraiser the community will gather to support transforming a symbol of violence into one of hope and peace for anyone impacted by any type of violence.

“When Elijah was killed walking home from school last year our family committed to transform some of the grief we couldn’t put into words into something positive. Through the healing garden and programming we can help people reclaim power over the impacts of violence, while reducing the number of names listed in memorial gardens, such as the one being actively planned for Hamden at Eli Whitney Park and the gun violence memorial in New Haven.

Our Board members look forward to discussing the garden concept with the community as we bond over a vision for a peaceful future.” – Crystal Cathcart, President of Eli’s Garden of Healing

About Eli’s Garden of Healing:

Eli’s Garden of Healing is a 501(c)3 established in the aftermath of the shocking murder of 15-year-old Hamden High football player Elijah Gomez who was killed in 2022 while walking home from school on the Farmington Canal Trail. Following his death, New York Times magazine featured Elijah’s love for nature in their December 2022 The Lives They Lived issue which highlighted the stories of 12 children killed by guns in 2022 and shined a light on gun violence being the leading cause of death for youth in America. Eli’s Garden of Healing’s vision is for a future where compassion, understanding, and community healing prevail over violence.

Established in June 2022, Eli’s Garden of Healing was formed with the mission to create a healing garden for anyone impacted by violence. In addition to the healing garden, Eli’s Garden of Healing is active in the community working with youth and community members offering violence healing and prevention programs.

Media Contact:

Crystal Cathcart, President

Eli’s Garden of Healing

growers@elisgardenofhealing.com

www.elisgardenofhealing.com