Bitfury Group Announces Sale of 10 Million Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. Common Stock and Lock-Up Agreement for Remaining Holdings

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfury Group (“Bitfury” or the “Company”), a leading full-service blockchain technology company, announced today that it has sold 10,000,000 shares of the common stock of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher”) at a price of $2.95 per share in a privately negotiated transaction. Cipher, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, operated as a subsidiary of Bitfury prior to August 27, 2021. The common shares were offered pursuant to Cipher’s Form S-3 shelf registration statement and represent 4.95% of Bitfury’s current ownership of Cipher’s common shares. Bitfury will receive all net proceeds from the sale.



Upon completion of the transaction, Bitfury will hold 191,931,387 shares, or approximately 75.37% of the common stock of Cipher. Bitfury has entered into a 60-day lock-up agreement with respect to its remaining holdings of Cipher common stock, pursuant to which the Company may not sell or transfer any of the common stock before January 15, 2024.

Bitfury CEO, Founder and Chairman, Val Vavilov, stated, “Bitfury is proud of its role in the formation of Cipher, which has emerged as one of the world’s leading Bitcoin miners. As active investors in the Bitcoin mining space for over a decade, we appreciate the competitive advantages of Cipher’s business model, particularly going into the next halving cycle. Given its strong prospects for future growth, we believe Cipher is currently undervalued and that this sale of a relatively small portion of our holdings may help unlock shareholder value by increasing the stock’s liquidity, float and trading volume. We have been very pleased with our investment in Cipher and intend to be investors for a long time.”

About Bitfury

Bitfury is the world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company. Since our founding in 2011, Bitfury has built on its heritage as one of the earliest Bitcoin miners and providers of Bitcoin mining equipment to develop a suite of infrastructure products and services that power the Web 3.0 ecosystem and make digital assets safe, sustainable, and useful. From hardware to security to software, our businesses leverage today’s cutting-edge technologies to solve the most pressing challenges of tomorrow.

