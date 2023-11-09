Fibromyalgia Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $2.7 billion by 2033, with Anticonvulsants Accounting for 35% of the Market Share, According to Persistence Market Research

The future of the fibromyalgia treatment market is promising, with pharmaceutical companies actively researching and developing new medications that can provide relief from pain, fatigue, and other symptoms associated with fibromyalgia

New York, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fibromyalgia treatment market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of fibromyalgia, rising awareness of the disease, and the growing demand for effective treatment options.



Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disorder characterized by widespread pain, fatigue, and other symptoms such as sleep disturbances, cognitive problems, and mood changes. It is estimated to affect approximately 2% of the adult population worldwide, with women being more likely to develop the condition than men.

There is no cure for fibromyalgia, but a variety of treatments are available to help manage the symptoms and improve quality of life. Treatment options typically involve a combination of medications, lifestyle modifications, and non-pharmacological therapies.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for fibromyalgia treatment during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of the disease and the availability of advanced treatment options in the region. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 1.3 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 2.7 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 7.0% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 231 Pages Market Segmentation By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Key players in the global fibromyalgia treatment market include:

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer AG

TONIX Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp

Virios Therapeutics, Inc.

Aptinyx Inc.

FSD Pharma

Pharmaceutical companies are actively researching and developing new medications that can provide relief from pain, fatigue, and other symptoms associated with fibromyalgia. This is expected to drive the growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market in the coming years.

Overview of key trends in the fibromyalgia treatment market:

Increasing prevalence of fibromyalgia: The prevalence of fibromyalgia is increasing worldwide, due to factors such as aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity rates. This is driving the demand for fibromyalgia treatment options.

Rising awareness of the disease: There is a growing awareness of fibromyalgia among patients and healthcare professionals. This is leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment of the condition, which is boosting the growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market.

Growing demand for effective treatment options: Patients with fibromyalgia are demanding more effective and less invasive treatment options. This is driving the development of new and innovative fibromyalgia treatments.

Increasing investment in research and development: Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their investment in research and development of new fibromyalgia treatments. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market in the coming years.

Key Questions that are Answered in the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Report

What is the current size of the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market? What recent innovations or developments have occurred in the field of Fibromyalgia treatment? How do industry collaborations and partnerships impact Fibromyalgia treatment advancements? What is the future outlook for the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market? How is the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market adopting a patient-centric approach? Who are the key stakeholders driving innovation in the Fibromyalgia Treatment Market? What collaborative efforts exist within the industry to address challenges in Fibromyalgia treatment? What are the key challenges facing the fibromyalgia treatment market? What are the key trends that are expected to shape the fibromyalgia treatment market in the coming years? What are the key treatment options available for fibromyalgia?



The fibromyalgia treatment market is segmented by drug type, distribution channel, and region.

Segmentation by drug type:



Antidepressants: Antidepressants such as duloxetine (Cymbalta) and milnacipran (Savella) are used to treat fibromyalgia pain and fatigue. They work by increasing the levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, which are neurotransmitters that play a role in pain regulation and mood.

Anticonvulsants: Anticonvulsants such as pregabalin (Lyrica) and gabapentin (Neurontin) are used to treat fibromyalgia pain and nerve damage. They work by blocking the release of certain neurotransmitters that are involved in pain signaling.

Pain relievers: Pain relievers such as over-the-counter NSAIDs and opioids are used to treat fibromyalgia pain. However, they should be used with caution, as they can have side effects such as stomach upset, bleeding, and addiction.

Others: Drugs that may be used to treat fibromyalgia include muscle relaxants, sleep aids, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Segmentation by distribution channel:



Hospitals: Hospitals are the primary distribution channel for fibromyalgia treatments. Patients can receive fibromyalgia treatments at hospitals through their healthcare providers.

Pharmacies: Pharmacies are another important distribution channel for fibromyalgia treatments. Patients can purchase fibromyalgia medications from pharmacies with a prescription from their healthcare provider.

Online retailers: Online retailers are also becoming increasingly popular for the purchase of fibromyalgia medications. Patients can purchase fibromyalgia medications online from a variety of retailers, including pharmacies, e-commerce websites, and online discount retailers.

Segmentation by region:



North America: North America is the largest market for fibromyalgia treatment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market in North America is attributed to the high prevalence of the disease and the availability of advanced treatment options in the region.

Europe: The European market is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the increasing prevalence of fibromyalgia and the growing awareness of the disease in the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fibromyalgia treatment, due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for effective treatment options in the region.

Key drivers of the fibromyalgia treatment market:

Increasing prevalence of fibromyalgia: Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The prevalence of fibromyalgia is increasing due to factors such as aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity rates.

Rising awareness of the disease: There is a growing awareness of fibromyalgia among patients and healthcare professionals. This is leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment of the condition, which is boosting the growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market.

Growing demand for effective treatment options: Patients with fibromyalgia are demanding more effective and less invasive treatment options. This is driving the development of new and innovative fibromyalgia treatments.

Increasing investment in research and development: Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their investment in research and development of new fibromyalgia treatments. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the fibromyalgia treatment market in the coming years.

Increased focus on patient-centric healthcare: There is a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare, which is driving the demand for more personalized and effective treatment options for fibromyalgia.



Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Challenges

Lack of awareness and understanding of fibromyalgia: Fibromyalgia is a complex and often misunderstood condition. This can lead to patients delaying diagnosis and treatment, and can make it difficult for them to access the resources and support they need.

Limited treatment options: There is no cure for fibromyalgia, and current treatments are often only partially effective. This can leave patients feeling frustrated and hopeless.

Side effects of medications: Many of the medications used to treat fibromyalgia can have side effects, such as fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. This can make it difficult for patients to find a medication that works for them without causing intolerable side effects.

Comorbidities: Fibromyalgia is often accompanied by other conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, and anxiety. This can make it difficult to treat fibromyalgia effectively, and can also lead to additional challenges for patients.

Innovations and Developments

The fibromyalgia treatment market is a rapidly evolving market, with a number of innovative and promising developments underway. These developments have the potential to revolutionize the way that fibromyalgia is treated, providing more effective and personalized treatment options for patients.

One of the most promising areas of innovation is in the development of new drug targets. Researchers are identifying new molecules that may be involved in the underlying causes of fibromyalgia, such as inflammation, neurotransmitters, and the gut microbiome. This could lead to the development of new drugs that are more effective at targeting the root of the problem and providing lasting relief to patients.

Here are some specific examples of innovative fibromyalgia treatments that are currently in development:

Galcanezumab (Emgality): Galcanezumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets nerve growth factor (NGF). NGF is a protein that plays a role in pain signaling. Galcanezumab is currently being investigated for the treatment of fibromyalgia in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

Arisaprox (upadacitinib): Arisaprox is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. JAK inhibitors are a class of drugs that are used to treat a variety of inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Arisaprox is currently being investigated for the treatment of fibromyalgia in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Exelvant (albuvirtide): Exevant is a subcutaneous injection that targets the chemokine receptor CXCR4. CXCR4 is a protein that is involved in inflammation and pain signaling. Exevant is currently being investigated for the treatment of fibromyalgia in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Flexion Therapeutics (flexionRX): Flexion Therapeutics is developing a digital therapeutic for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The digital therapeutic will use a combination of cognitive behavioral therapy and other interventions to help patients manage their symptoms.

Market Mergers and Acquisition

Some of the key mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the fibromyalgia treatment market in recent years include:

In 2021, Pfizer acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Arena Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of treatments for chronic pain and other diseases. Pfizer's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals gives it access to Arena's pipeline of fibromyalgia treatments, including the investigational drug etrasimod.

In 2020, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Prevail Therapeutics for $1.5 billion. Prevail Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of treatments for fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions. Eli Lilly's acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics gives it access to Prevail's pipeline of fibromyalgia treatments, including the investigational drug talaciguat.

In 2019, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals acquired Viela Bio for $1.1 billion. Viela Bio is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of treatments for migraine and other neurological disorders. Biohaven's acquisition of Viela Bio gives it access to Viela's pipeline of fibromyalgia treatments, including the investigational drug zavegepant.



Future Outlook

Increased focus on precision medicine: Precision medicine is a personalized approach to healthcare that uses genetic and other data to tailor treatments to individual patients. This is expected to play an increasingly important role in the treatment of fibromyalgia in the coming years.

Development of new drug delivery systems: New drug delivery systems, such as transdermal patches and subcutaneous injections, are expected to improve the efficacy and reduce the side effects of fibromyalgia medications.

Growth of digital therapeutics: Digital therapeutics are software-based interventions that can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions, including fibromyalgia. Digital therapeutics are expected to grow in popularity in the coming years due to their convenience and accessibility.

Increased use of complementary and alternative therapies: Complementary and alternative therapies, such as physical therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and acupuncture, are often used by patients with fibromyalgia to manage their symptoms. The use of complementary and alternative therapies is expected to increase in the coming years.

