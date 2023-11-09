Medicenna to Present 4 Year Follow-up Phase 2b Bizaxofusp Survival Data in Recurrent Glioblastoma at the Society for Neuro-Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTC: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, today announced that a poster presentation and an oral summary highlighting long-term follow up from the Phase 2b clinical trial of bizaxofusp (formerly known as MDNA55), the Company’s first-in-class IL-4R targeted therapy, will be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada.



The highlights of the data set will be presented by:

Dr Steven Brem, M.D., Medical Director, Centre for Precision Surgery, Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University Of Pennsylvania

Details for the SNO 2023 Poster Presentation:



Title: Survival Outcomes in Recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM) Patients Treated with a Single Intra-tumoral Administration of Bizaxofusp, an IL-4R-targeting Toxin, in a Phase IIb Trial

Presenter: Dr. Steven Brem, M.D., University of Pennsylvania

Abstract number: CTNI-52

Session: Clinical Trials: Non-immunologic

Presentation date and time: Friday, November 17, 2023; 7:30-9:30 p.m. PT

Oral presentation date and time: Friday, November 17, 2023; 7:30 p.m. PT

About Bizaxofusp

Bizaxofusp (formerly known as MDNA55) is Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been studied in 5 clinical trials in over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Results from the Phase 2b study, which were published in the journal Neuro-Oncology® (Sampson, et al. June 2023), demonstrated that bizaxofusp more than doubled the median survival in end-stage rGBM patients when compared to a well-matched external control arm. Medicenna has obtained agreement from the U.S. FDA on the study design for the registrational Phase 3 LIGHT™ (Localized Infusion for the treatment of recurrent Glioblastoma with High-dose bizaxofusp Therapy) trial and the Company is actively pursuing potential partnerships to conduct the LIGHT trial, and if approved, bizaxofusp’s commercialization in key global markets. Bizaxofusp has been granted FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class class-empowered superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKines) programs are in pre-clinical development designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

