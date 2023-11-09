Rugged Tablet Market Size worth $1.35 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global rugged tablet market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by The Insight Partners on “ Rugged Tablet Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Type (Fully Rugged Tablet, Semi Rugged Tablet, and Ultra Rugged Tablet), Operating System (Android, Windows, and iOS), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.83 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $1.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the rugged tablet market is driven by increasing demand for smart devices in defense sector, rising demand from industrial sector and adoption of android operating system in rugged tablets. However, increasing adoption in several industries is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030132/





Global Rugged Tablet Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 0.83 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.35 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Operating System, Application, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Adoption of Android Operating System in Rugged Tablets fuels the growth of Global Rugged Tablet Market:

The adoption of rugged tablets is increasing in several industries, such as automotive and mining, due to their durability, reliability, and higher performance in harsh environments. Rugged tablets are designed to endure extreme temperatures, dust, water, shock, and vibration, making them ideal for construction, utility, manufacturing, mining, and other industries. In construction, rugged tablets can be used for various site tasks, such as viewing blueprints, tracking materials and inventory, and managing projects. Rugged tablets can be used in manufacturing facilities to monitor production lines, control equipment, and collect data. Further, several mining players are using rugged tablets: for instance, in November 2019, Mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) provider IMDEX selected Panasonic's Android and Windows Toughbook devices as the company's preferred tablet hardware. Several utility companies are deploying rugged tablets to smoothen operations. For instance, in September 2023, Thames Water, the UK's largest private utility company, chose the ZX10 fully rugged Android tablet that Getac manufactured. ZX10's fully rugged tablet, combined with the detachable keyboard and rotating hand strap, will enable Thames Water's field engineers to take a proactive approach to asset management and customer support, using intelligent technologies to deliver more all-important first-time fixes. Thus, such adoption is expected to become a future trend in several industries.

The duties include establishing and maintaining public healthcare facilities, parks and recreation, community housing welfare, public transportation, and educational institutions. State and local governments will need specific devices, tools, and software to accomplish their missions efficiently. A rugged tablet is a crucial gadget that can simplify the process of monitoring and administering community initiatives. Infrastructure construction, maintenance and repairs, asset management, fleet management, code compliance, and inspection, training and education, public safety operations, public service and utility diagnostics and management, public health clinics, military manufacturing, GIS surveying, public transportation, and parking enforcement are a few of the critical public service sectors that can significantly benefit from the use of rugged tablets by state and local governments. Thus, several governments are investing in the rugged tablet. For example, Dell developed the British Army using the Latitude 7212 rugged extreme tablet. Government investment in rugged tablets creates lucrative opportunities for the rugged tablet market growth.





China to Dominate Global Rugged Tablet Market in North America:

China is the world's largest manufacturing hub. As per the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in the first half of 2022, China's manufacturing sector reported 28.8% of the country's GDP, which increased by 1.4% from 2021. According to the State Council Information Office of China (SCIO), in 2022, industrial production hit USD 6 trillion (40.2 trillion yuan), and the manufacturing sector's output reached USD 4.98 trillion (33.5 trillion yuan), ranking first globally. It was seen that the manufacturing investment increased by 10.4% in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. In addition, according to the China Machinery Industry Federation, in the first half of 2021, sales revenue of the machinery industry reached USD 1.87 trillion, up by 5.44% year-on-year. Rugged tablets overcome various technical difficulties and improve the flow of data and information inside and outside the factory, increasing productivity and reducing errors. Thus, the growing manufacturing and industrial sectors in China will boost the rugged tablet market share in the country during the forecast period.





Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030132/





Global Rugged Tablet Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the rugged tablet market is bifurcated into fully rugged tablets, semi rugged tablets, and ultra-rugged tablets. The fully rugged tablet segment held the larger share of the rugged tablet market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the rugged tablet market during the forecast period. Based on the operating system, the rugged tablet market is segmented into Android, windows, and iOS. The Android segment held a larger share of the rugged tablet market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the rugged tablet market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, energy & utilities, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others. The aerospace & defense segment held the largest share of the rugged tablet market in 2022 and is projected to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Global Rugged Tablet Market: Competitive Landscape

AAEON Technology Inc., Dell Inc., Dt Research Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Getac Technology Corporation, NEXCOM International Co. Ltd, MilDef Group AB, Leonardo DRS Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Kontron AG are among the key players operating in the rugged tablet market that was profiled in the report. Several other major rugged tablet market players were also studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the rugged tablet market and its ecosystem. The rugged tablet market report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth.





Recent Developments:

In 2023: Getac announced that Thames Water had chosen its ZX10 fully rugged Android tablet as part of a multi-year IT upgrade project to streamline operations and optimize productivity for its field-based workforce. The deal will see Getac provide rugged tablets, accessories, and support to Thames Water. It will also work closely with the company as it implements a flexible new Android-based ecosystem over the next 12 months.

In 2023: Zebra Technologies Corporation, one of the leading digital solution providers enabling businesses to connect data, assets, and people intelligently, announced the launch of the ET6x series of rugged Android tablets. Designed to help front-line workers in warehouses, manufacturing plants, ports, yards, field service, and emergency medical environments for to be more productive and efficient.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Cloud-Based Rugged Tablets Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Rugged Mobile Hardware Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Rugged Phones Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: