Nanox to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 28, 2023 and Reschedules Investor Day for December 4, 2023

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on November 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company also announced that it will hold its Investor Day on December 4, 2023, at the Nasdaq building in New York City.



Earnings Call Information

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7080cf9036fa460db045f1becd1a1cf1

You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oi9myarm

Both links will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

Investor Day Information

As there is limited capacity available, only preregistered parties will be able to attend. To attend, you must pre-register for the event using this link. Following registration, you will receive a formal invitation with event details.

About Nanox:

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC - a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective, and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease, (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

