ROTH MKM to Host 3rd Annual AgTech Answers Event on November 14th in New York City

Event to feature one-on-one meetings, panel on ‘Gene Editing in Agriculture’, Lunch Round Table Discussions and a Technical Perspectives Presentation on Global Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH MKM (ROTH), www.roth.com , a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, today announces its upcoming 3rd Annual AgTech Answers Conference in New York City scheduled for November 14th, 2023.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the exclusive opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 20 carefully selected public and private AgTech companies, as vetted by ROTH's AgTech research analysts Brian Wright , Gerry Sweeney and Scott Fortune . The conference will encompass a wide range of sub-sectors, including Plant Nutrition, Farmland Management, Biotech/Plant Sciences, Precision Agriculture, Indoor Ag, Biotech/Animal Protein, Renewable Fuels, Biologicals and Protein Technologies.

The event will feature an engaging panel discussion and 1-on-1 / small group meetings, in addition to the introduction of Lunch Round Table Discussions and a Global Macro Market Overview with JC O’Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist – ROTH MKM .

Agenda : All times in Eastern Time (ET)



8:00am - 9:00am Registration & Morning Coffee 9:00am - 10:00am Gene Editing in Agriculture Panel 10:00am - 5:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 12:15pm - 1:30pm Lunch and Round Table Discussions with Sector Specialists 1:30pm - 2:00pm A Technical Perspective on Global Markets with JC O’Hara , Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist – ROTH MKM 6:00pm - 9:00pm Cocktail Reception at The Yale Club



9:00am - Panel Discussion on Gene Editing in Agriculture

Progress in CRISPR technology and reduced developmental costs are enabling innovative non-GMO gene edits in seed enhancement, opening doors for enhanced plant vitality, reduced traditional crop protection, and enriched nutrient and taste attributes. Engage in a thoughtful dialogue on the rising significance of gene editing in agriculture, featuring experts from the forefront of advanced food production methods.

Moderator:

Carl Casale, Partner, Ospraie Ag Science

Panelists:

Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and COO of Cibus Inc (CBUS)

Mike DeCamp, President and CEO of CoverCress (PRIVATE)

Shiv Tiwari, CEO of GreenVenus, LLC

Lynsey Wenger, CFO of Pairwise



12:15pm - Roundtable Discussions

Indoor Agriculture

Sector Specialist: Jed Lynch, CFO of 80 Acres Farms (PRIVATE)

LatAm AgTech Primer

Sector Specialist: Brian Wright, Managing Director, Research Analyst at ROTH MKM

Automation and Agriculture

Sector Specialist: Charlie Andersen, CEO of Burro (PRIVATE)

Biofuels

Sector Specialist: Mike DeCamp, President & CEO of CoverCress (PRIVATE)

Biologicals in Agriculture

Sector Specialist: Pam Marrone Ph.D., Co-Founder & Executive Chair of Invasive Species Corp. (PRIVATE)

Indoor Agriculture

Sector Specialist: Jed Lynch, CFO of 80 Acres Farms (PRIVATE)



1:30pm - A Technical Perspective on Global Markets with JC O’Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist – ROTH MKM

The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information and how to registration, please see www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences , or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com .

VENUE:

The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017

Participating Companies Include – As of 11/08/2023

This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein.

Company Name Company URL 80 Acres Farms (PRIVATE) https://www.80acresfarms.com/

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) https://www.alicoinc.com/

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) https://www.altoingredients.com/

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) http://www.american-vanguard.com/

Benson Hill (BHIL) https://bensonhill.com/

Biotalys N.V. (BR:BTLS) https://www.biotalys.com/

Burro (PRIVATE) https://burro.ai/

Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) https://www.cibus.com/

CoverCress (PRIVATE) https://www.covercress.com/

Invasive Species Corp. (PRIVATE) https://invasivespeciescorporation.com/

Lavoro Ltd. (LVRO) https://ir.lavoroagro.com/

Limoneira Company (LMNR) https://www.limoneira.com/

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) https://www.lindsay.com/

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) https://localbounti.com/

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) https://missionproduce.com/

Moolec Science Ltd. (MLEC) https://moolecscience.com/

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) https://www.andersonsinc.com/

urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) https://www.urban-gro.com/

Verano Holdings (VRNOF) https://www.verano.com/

Verde Agritech Ltd. (VNPKF) https://verde.ag/

Verde Bioresins/ TLGY Acquisition Corp. (TLGY) https://www.verdebioresins.com/



Please visit the ROTH MKM Conference section of our marketing partner, B2i Digital , for additional information about the companies in attendance.

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Company URL Lowenstein Sandler https://www.lowenstein.com/about-us

Antenna Group https://www.antennagroup.com/

B2I Digital, Inc. https://www.b2idigital.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ NGO Sustainability Inc. https://www.unngosustainability.org/

Sequire https://mysequire.com/





Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, please visit: www.Roth.com/agtech2023



About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH MKM

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, imattson-pain@roth.com

949.720.7117