Default Launches AI-Powered Inbound Sales Funnel for Lead Conversion, Reveals $6.6M Seed Funding

Seed stage platform uses LLMs, full-funnel data to generate unique prospect insights for sales leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Default , the all-in-one platform for inbound sales, today announced the rollout of its AI-powered inbound sales funnel. Used by SaaS companies, fintechs and businesses with an inbound sales strategy, the new engine helps go-to-market teams automate inbound workflows, generates unique insights about inbound leads and accounts, and improves integration between ingested data and first-party records so that no leads go missing. The rollout follows Default’s previously unannounced $6.6M seed investment from a late 2021 round led by Craft Ventures with 8VC, the Jack Altman Fund, BoxGroup, and GTM operators from Ramp, Airtable, Notion, and Figma.



Just when many sales leaders are straining to hit their targets, unintegrated sales software is losing track of leads. B2B companies are implementing dozens of systems to capture and convert inbound sales leads, with separate point solutions for the web form the prospect completes, the enrichment data to understand the lead, the scheduling software to book a demo, and more. When manually stitching together fragmented tools, sales leaders can’t holistically manage their funnels, cratering their inbound conversion rates. Because of a lack of full context, good prospects are treated the same as poor fits, and solid leads are lost through poor integration and faulty lead-handling logic. They need a single platform by Default, to manage every step from first touch to closed-won revenue and beyond. It can integrate with a company’s existing tools or replace them, and because it ingests first and third-party data, it can extract insights for AI training that no other tool can.

“AI is pushing every industry toward integration, which is giving rise to smarter, stronger compound startups,” said Brian Murray, Partner & COO at Craft Ventures. “Default provides a long-overdue solution to a problem in sales, which is simplifying the inbound lead lifecycle. Its unified data model will disrupt and replace disconnected go-to-market infrastructure, paving the way for a new system of record for the inbound sales pipeline.”

The new AI-powered features build on Default’s unique access to lead data. It uses large language models to generate summaries and insights about inbound sales leads not found in any other business system. Its extensive aggregation of first and third-party data at the point of inbound ingestion helps the intelligence system to tie insights together and make sense of them for a sales or marketing leader. It works to automatically solve integration issues between first-party records at the top of a sales funnel with downstream systems like HubSpot, Marketo, Outreach, and Salesforce. It also generates workflow insights for operations teams to improve data and process hygiene across their revenue stacks.

“Shifting markets and rising expectations are putting pressure on sales leaders. Leads are getting more expensive to generate so they need to be handled intelligently,” said Nico Ferreyra, CEO and co-founder of Default. “Too many businesses are stuck piecing together tools at various stages in the sales funnel, which means losing or turning away perfectly good, sometimes even great leads. Fully integrating lead generation and conversion makes it possible for digital businesses to manage their entire customer lifecycle.”

The new AI features are available to customers now. To learn more about Default and its all-in-one inbound qualification, scheduling, and routing platform, visit default.com.

About Default

Default is an all-in-one inbound qualification, scheduling, and routing solution with a mission to help the next generation of digital enterprises go from 0 to $100M, faster. It combines everything needed to capture and qualify inbound leads on a company’s website, book meetings, and route them to the right sales representative. Founded in 2021, it is a San Francisco-based startup backed by Craft Ventures, 8VC, and the Jack Altman Fund. Companies including OpenPhone, Klue, SwagUp, and Harmonic trust Default to grow their businesses by making every lead count.

Contact

Kristina Leal

Firebrand Communications for Default

default@firebrand.marketing

415-848-9175