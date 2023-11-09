Winners Announced ImageFIRST’s HeroesFIRST Contest, Honoring Healthcare Heroes

Heroes from Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida will be awarded a cash prize for their efforts in enhancing the patient experience

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST, the largest national provider of linen, laundry, and safety and hygiene services, announced the winners of their 3rd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest – where ImageFIRST associates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of their patients. After receiving over 480 nominations from the ImageFIRST Service Team, 9 Healthcare Heroes were chosen as finalists. Votes were cast by the public on the contest’s website for the Hero who inspired them the most.



Following the nationwide vote, the Heroes that received the most votes will be awarded a cash prize, totaling $15,000. * The top three winners are:

1. Elaine Moyer, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, TX

2. Tammy Wilson, Milwaukee Surgical Suites in Franklin, WI 3. Ruben Reinis, Nicklaus Children's Ambulatory Surgery Center in Miami, FL

Local celebrations will be held for each winner. Details can be shared upon request.



HeroesFIRST was filled with many heartwarming stories that deeply impacted both our associates and customers. “I would like to express my sincere admiration and gratitude for Elaine Moyer’s exceptional and devoted care. Her nomination is truly well-deserved,” says Marcello Nieto, an ImageFIRST Service Manager in San Antonio. The San Antonio team’s nominee, Elaine Moyer, was voted one of the top three winners. “Her unwavering dedication to providing loving care to her patients is evident in everything she does. Elaine's selflessness is truly admirable, as she consistently goes above and beyond to make sure they have everything they need. Her genuine compassion shines through, and it serves as an inspiration to all those around her. Elaine’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of others is truly remarkable.”

In expressing her extreme gratitude for the recognition, HeroesFIRST winner and Pre-Op Nurse at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Elaine Moyer shared, “I would like to thank everyone who supported me by voting. I would also like to thank my colleagues and everyone who has played a role in my HeroesFIRST nomination. Without your support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”



The remaining finalists and runners-up will also be awarded a cash prize for their remarkable work. *

Lisa Hennessey, South Shore Health Center for Wound Healing, Weymouth, MA Tammy Vogler, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Tell City, IN Juanita Jones, Innovative Procedural in Las Vegas, NV Yudelka Zapata, Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI Laura Curtis, Center for Digestive Endoscopy in Orlando, FL Suzanne Aultman, Ortho Atlanta Piedmont in Atlanta, GA



*If preferred, an equivalent donation will be made to a charity of their choice.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental and laundry services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

