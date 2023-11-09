TytoCareS Giveback Program Expands with New Kesem Partnership

Kesem partnership expands access to care for children facing a parent’s cancer; adds to thousands of clinics already offering remote medical exams

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling leading health plans and providers to deliver accessible, high-quality primary care from anywhere, has announced the expansion of its TytoCareS giveback program, which will continue to provide more access to care for populations across the US — at home, at work, or in rural or underserved settings. In its latest TytoCareS partnership, TytoCare has formed a new partnership with Kesem, a children’s nonprofit organization, all aimed at expanding access to primary care.



Kesem is a nonprofit organization committed to creating a world where every child who has a parent with a cancer diagnosis or has lost a parent to cancer is never alone. They support children through and beyond their parent’s cancer with creative programs and a lasting community. The company is announcing a partnership with Kesem through the TytoCareS giveback program. Kesem will receive 20 Pro Smart Clinics at no cost to help them provide primary care to their campers at over 120 chapters across the country.

The TytoCareS giveback program is another layer in TytoCare’s mission to provide unparalleled access to care for families across the world. The FDA-cleared Pro Smart Clinic solution transforms any site to a ‘virtual’ clinic, with remote physical exam capabilities. Its cost-effective solution is helping health systems solve staff shortages and load-balancing challenges. Pro Smart Clinic solutions have been deployed in over 11,500 remote sites including schools, remote clinics, senior care homes, and more.

“TytoCare was founded to help families around the world who face challenges accessing high-quality primary care from any site,” said Dedi Gilad, Co-Founder and CEO of TytoCare. “As we work with organizations around the world to increase access to healthcare, we are particularly proud of our TytoCareS giveback program and our latest partnership with Kesem to ensure their campers have access to care that is on-par with an in-person doctor visit while they are away from home.”

With the Pro Smart Clinic solutions, Kesem will be able to ensure their youth at Camp Kesem can visit physicians who can remotely diagnose and treat most cases without leaving campsite, offering peace of mind to parents and kids that their health care needs can be met while they are away from home. TytoCare’s FDA-cleared Pro Smart Clinic solutions enable remote physical exams by clinicians on par with an in-office visit, including listening to heart and lung sounds (with AI-driven wheeze detection); looking into the ear canal and throat; and taking vitals like body temperature.

“We could not be more thrilled about the partnership with Kesem and TytoCare,” said Alexandra Baldwin, VP of Operations at Kesem. “The gift of their services allows our campers and staff to access expert support without ever having to leave camp. We are so grateful for the opportunity it brings, and the relief families will feel knowing medical care is so accessible, even in a remote environment. This partnership symbolizes the unity of compassionate care and transformative experiences through innovation and technology, and Kesem is honored to be a part of that."

The Kesem partnership is the latest in the TytoCareS program, through which TytoCare has donated hundreds of TytoCare Home Smart Clinics and Pro Smart Clinics to organizations in countries including Chad, Mexico, and Chile. Just last year, one partnership donated 300 devices to the Sheba Medical Center’s field hospital in Ukraine and other communities struggling to access health care.

TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. Combining a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device with AI-powered guidance and diagnostic support, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 10.8%; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 220 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

