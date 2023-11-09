LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Blake Mier

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Blake Mier, CFP® of Mier Financial has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $230 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Based in Bloomington, Ill., Mier has developed a reputation over his 25 year career as an advisor focused on developing personal, long-term relationships with his clients and identifying investment strategies to help meet their aspirational goals.

“The best part of my job is getting to know my clients and their financial hopes, goals and fears, and then working with them to put together a financial plan that addresses all of those things,” Mier said. “Most of my clients have been with me for years, and many of them are multi-generational. I am very proud of the relationships I have built during my career, and am honored that my clients trust me with this extremely important part of their lives.”

Looking for more autonomy and the ability to offer a more process-driven approach to wealth management, Mier, who is joined by Client Relationship Manager Katie Simpson, turned to LPL to elevate the next phase of his business.

“My goal is to help my clients meet their financial goals and objectives, and I believe that by partnering with LPL I will be better able to do just that,” Mier said. “LPL doesn’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach, but instead offers a vast selection of products and services that I can choose from to best serve my clients’ needs. I am confident that making this move to LPL was the right decision for my clients and for my business.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Growth said, “We welcome Blake and Katie to the LPL community and applaud their commitment to forging long-term relationships with their clients. At LPL, we are committed to supporting advisors with innovative business products and solutions that provide flexibility and autonomy in how they serve their clients and grow their business. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mier Financial.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Mier Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc