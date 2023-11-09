LeapCharger to Attend Global EV Show Conference & Exhibition in Dubai

CARSON CITY, NV, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, today announced that it has submitted the initial registration necessary to participate as an exhibitor in the Global EV Show Conference & Exhibition in Dubai to be held on December 8 & 9, 2023.

The Global EV Show brings the thought leaders, creators, and innovators from the MENA electric vehicle sector together with the rest of the world in order to rethink sustainability through innovation and experience. The event features top EV enterprises to exhibit the latest models, next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products & solutions to an eager audience. The Global EV Show provides an excellent opportunity for EV aficionados to see everything the EV industry has to offer, including e-bikes, cars, buses, trucks, scooters, vans, eVTOL/UAMs, residential & commercial EV charging systems, disruptive ideas and more.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, Chairperson and CEO, stated, "This show affords us an absolutely incredible audience to introduce LeapCharger to the EV world. The fact that the Global EV Show is set to be held in Dubai just weeks after the anticipated launch of our APP and deployment of our first EV charging stations is the definition of right place, right time."

Vijayakumar continued by declaring that “At LeapCharger, we’re driven to enable great charging experiences for all EV owners as we look to do our part to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. This Global EV Show will allow us to showcase our EV charging technology and to collaborate with leaders across the industry in areas including real estate, charging technology and automakers as we look to advance our EV infrastructure growth across Dubai and to other parts of the world. To accomplish this goal, we are fully aware that we have to remain open to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders, and the Global EV Show provides us the forum to do just that.”

Additional information pertaining to the Company’s participation in the Global EV Show will be released as it becomes available.

