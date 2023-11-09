Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re proud to highlight a diverse roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies at our upcoming Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “A special thanks to our partner Harbor Access and to all of the participating companies that demonstrate value and resilience in this unique market.”

“Our Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference is not just an event; it's an opportunity for investors in North America to uncover the hidden gems among global small and mid-cap companies trading on the OTC,” said Jonathan Paterson, Founder of Harbor Access. “By connecting investors with these opportunities, we aim to build long-lasting partnerships that benefit both investors and the companies poised for long-term success. Together, we can create a more vibrant and diversified investment landscape, bringing value to all parties involved."

November 16th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



