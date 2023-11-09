Electronic Servitor Publication Network Announces the Acquisition of Pointward Inc. Technologies

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN –The Board of Directors of Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP), a digital engagement company and market disruptor, has authorized and approved a merger with Pointward Inc., a Delaware intellectual property holding company, for its channel activation and customer engagement technology.



Pointward’s intellectual property includes proven models, methods, tools and technologies designed to identify audience segments and then engage with each segment based on customized, one-to-one digital relationship pathways.

XESP recognizes the strategic value, importance and logic of utilizing Pointward’s intellectual property to continue the technological expansion of XESP’s business model and to solidify XESP as a leader in creating meaningful digital pathways. Through the merger, XESP also gains the capability and expertise to serve both highly regulated and unregulated markets.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a sophisticated tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action—driving growth for client companies.

Company Contact:

Denny Spruce, COO

833.991.0800

info@xespn.com