Calian® Enters into Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Decisive Group

OTTAWA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is entering into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Ottawa-based Decisive Group Inc. for up to CAD$74.7M.This includes the amount to be paid in cash at closing of CAD$50M.



Decisive Group is a leader in the IT infrastructure and cyber security services business in the Ontario region with a long legacy of working with customers to evolve their IT environment. It designs, builds, and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud, as well as manages and protects data. Its customer base primarily includes Canadian government departments and agencies, as well as some well-established commercial and enterprise clients.

“The addition of Decisive complements and rounds out our current IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) portfolio in North America. Their addition means we now have a strong base of managed services, enterprise infrastructure and on-demand resources in both Canada and the United States. Our footprint in Ottawa, Toronto, Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis and Tampa will allow us to serve a broad set of customers in both the commercial and government markets as we continue our journey to establish Calian as a North American leader in IT,” says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

“The Decisive team is excited to join Calian,” says Decisive Group CEO, Mitchell Carkner. “Voted one of Ottawa’s Best Places to Work, we—like Calian—hold many of the same values. We are hyper-focused on modernizing and protecting our customers infrastructure and can’t wait to do that as part of the Calian team.”

Established in 2001, Decisive Technologies was founded as a professional services company in Canada’s National Capital Region and began offering data centre solutions in 2010. It expanded its offerings in 2013 with the addition of BriteSky Technologies, which originally focused on cloud storage, and in 2021, the companies amalgamated their products and services under the Decisive Group banner.

“Decisive Group brings a track record of excellence, highly personalized service and a hands-on approach to enterprise infrastructure operations and data protection,” says Greg Beauchamp, Vice-President Operations, ITCS. “This, coupled with their relentless focus on customer needs, makes them a great fit for Calian.”

The definitive purchase agreement is effective immediately. Calian anticipates the transaction to close by the end of calendar 2023, pending regulatory approvals. Financial metrics are reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with IFRS reporting standards.

