Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market to Achieve a Valuation of USD 8.8 billion by 2031| Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Scientific advancements and a growing understanding of cellular & genetic mechanisms are driving the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 8.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing is expected to close at US$ 1.4 billion.

Substantial investments from both the private sector and government agencies have provided a significant boost to the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

Global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market demand is poised for sustained expansion as chronic diseases continue to affect a larger proportion of the global population.

Innovations in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9 and TALEN, have made it easier to develop gene therapies. These technologies have accelerated the development of new treatments and increased the potential market size.

The successful clinical trials and approvals of cell and gene therapies for various diseases have bolstered investor confidence and encouraged further research and development in the field.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion

Based on indication, the oncology segment is poised to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the consumables segment accounted for the largest global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market share in 2022.

In terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global industry in 2022. The region is home to a robust and well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases has amplified the demand for advanced treatment options, driving investment and research in cell and gene therapies. Additionally, the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory framework provide a conducive environment for developing and commercializing manufacturing processes.

Asia Pacific is expected to proliferate during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing research & development investment in the region Favorable regulatory policies and streamlined approval processes in countries such as China, Japan, facilitate quicker market entry for cell and gene therapy products. A large population base and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drive demand for advanced treatment options, boosting the market's expansion.

Key Developments in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Lonza is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a significant presence in the cell and gene therapy space. They provide services for cell and gene therapy manufacturing and have been involved in the production of various therapies.

Thermo Fisher is a leading life sciences company that offers a range of products and services for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, including bioprocessing equipment, analytical instruments, and gene editing technologies.

Catalent is another CDMO that offers end-to-end solutions for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. They have expertise in process development, analytical services, and clinical and commercial manufacturing

Competitive Landscape

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is fragmented, with the presence of large a number of players. An increase in investment in R&D and merger & acquisition are the key strategies leading companies adopt.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation

Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

MaxCyte

Getinge AB

GE HealthCare

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market – Key Segments

Therapy Type

Cell Therapy Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells T-cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Natural Killer Cells Hematopoietic Stem Cells Other Allogeneic Cells Autologous T-cells Hematopoietic Stem Cells Mesenchymal Stem Cells Natural Killer Cells Other Autologous Cells

Gene Therapy Viral Vector Lentiviral Vector Adeno- associated Virus Vectors Other Viral Vectors Non-viral Vector Electroporation Other Non-viral Vectors



Product Type

Consumables

Software & Systems

Equipment

Cell processing Equipment

Single-use Equipment

Other Equipment

Technology

Cell Culture & Expansion

Viral Vector Production

Cell Sorting & Purification

Gene Editing

Others

Indication

Oncology Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Orthopedic Disease

Infectious Disease

Other Diseases (Ophthalmology, CNS Diseases, etc.)

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

