NewLake Capital Partners Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Totaled $11.5 Million

Third Quarter 2023 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Totaled $6.0 Million, Funds from Operations Totaled $9.6 Million, and Adjusted Funds from Operations Totaled $10.1 Million

The Company Repurchased 608,152 Shares of Common Stock During the Third Quarter 2023, Bringing Total Shares Repurchased to 713,831 for the First Nine Months of 2023

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for November 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our financial results quarter-over-quarter were consistent and in line with our expectations. Through the first nine months of 2023, we have maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share and repurchased 713,831 shares in the open market. Our team has worked hard to create value for shareholders by executing on our share repurchase program, amending our lease with Revolutionary Clinics and working with a tenant to dispose of a Massachusetts property at our original cost.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Quarter-over-quarter revenue, net income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) were relatively flat. As a result, presented below are only the third quarter financial highlights.

Revenue totaled $11.5 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.0 million.

FFO ( 1) totaled $9.6 million.

totaled $9.6 million. AFFO ( 1) totaled $10.1 million.

totaled $10.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, were $31.1 million, with $20.2 million committed to fund Tenant Improvements (“TIs”).



Comparison to the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Quarterly year-over-year financial results were impacted by the non-payment of contractual rent from one tenant in 2023.

Revenue totaled $11.5 million as compared to $12.1 million, a decrease of 4.9% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.0 million, as compared to $6.5 million.

FFO totaled $9.6 million, as compared to $10.3 million, a decrease of 6.0% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $10.1 million compared to $10.6 million, a decrease of 5.1% year-over-year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue totaled $34.3 million as compared to $32.8 million, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $17.6 million, as compared to $15.3 million.

FFO totaled $28.6 million, as compared to $24.7 million, an increase of 15.8% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $29.9 million compared to $27.8 million, an increase of 7.7% year-over-year.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company acquired, pursuant to its repurchase program, 608,152 shares of its common stock at an average price, including commissions, of $13.02.

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.39 per common share, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.56 per common share, paid on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record on the close of business on September 29, 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company funded approximately $2.6 million of TIs across three properties.

In October 2023, the Company entered into a lease amendment and forbearance agreement with Revolutionary Clinics for the Company’s cultivation facility in Massachusetts.

In October 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its cultivation facility located in Palmer, Massachusetts.



_________________________________________________________________________________

(1) FFO and AFFO is presented on a dilutive basis.

Investment Activity

The following tables present the Company's investment activity for nine months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands).

Acquisitions

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Acquisitions Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation March 3, 2023 $ 350 (1) Total $ 350 (1) The Company exercised its option to purchase the adjacent parcel of land to expand its cultivation facility in Missouri and has committed to fund $16.2 million for the expansion.

Tenant Improvements Funded

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date TI Funded Unfunded Commitments Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021 $ 2,366 $ 5,703 Organic Remedies Missouri Cultivation December 20, 2021 282 — Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022 2,961 13,722 Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 — 750 Total $ 5,609 $ 20,175

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.0 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $89.0 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The facility bears a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default. As of September 30, 2023, the Company is compliant with the covenants in the facility.

Seller Financing

In January 2023, the Company made its annual principal payment of $1.0 million. The loan’s outstanding principal balance as of September 30, 2023 was $1.0 million. The loan bears interest at a rate of 4.00% per annum with annual principal payments. The remaining principal payment of $1.0 million is due in January 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On September 15, 2023, the board of directors authorized an amendment to the stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to an additional $10.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock and extended the program through December 31, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, pursuant to the repurchase plan, the Company acquired 713,831 shares of common stock at an average price, including commissions, of $12.96, totaling approximately $9.3 million. The remaining availability under the program as of September 30, 2023, was approximately $10.7 million.

Dividend

On September 15, 2023, the Company declared a third quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.56 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 and represents an AFFO payout ratio of 81.6%.

Recent Developments

Leases

Revolutionary Clinics

In October 2023, the Company entered into a lease amendment and forbearance agreement (the “Agreements”) for its existing lease agreement with Revolutionary Clinics on its cultivation facility in Massachusetts, where Revolutionary Clinics is the sole tenant. Under the terms of the Agreements, the lease term was extended by five years. The Company received $480 thousand of unpaid rent and applied the remaining $315 thousand of security deposit; these amounts will be recognized as income in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company has received October and November contractual rent payments pursuant to the amended lease. The new reduced rental payments will represent approximately 6.1% of estimated fourth quarter portfolio contractual rental income. The rental payments may escalate as the tenant’s business achieves certain gross revenue metrics. Under the forbearance agreement, the Company provided forbearance for approximately $2.0 million of back rental income. Lastly, the Company received 9.95% of equity in Revolutionary Clinics in the form of warrants.

Calypso

Calypso did not make its weekly October rent payments. However, it has resumed its weekly rent payments in November. Calypso continues to work towards a sale of its business.

Disposition of Real Estate

In October 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its cultivation facility in Palmer, Massachusetts, for $2.0 million, which was leased to Mint. The Company's investment in the property was $1.9 million. Upon closing, Mint's lease agreement was terminated and they paid a portion of the closing costs, resulting in a break-even sale of the property.

Outlook for 2023

NewLake Capital is reaffirming AFFO guidance for full year 2023 of $39.8 to $40.8 million, an increase of 4.1% over AFFO for the same period the prior year, assuming the midpoint of that range.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2023, to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: (Unaudited) Real Estate Land $ 21,397 $ 21,427 Building and Improvements 382,087 378,047 Total Real Estate 403,484 399,474 Less Accumulated Depreciation (28,931 ) (19,736 ) Net Real Estate 374,553 379,738 Cash and Cash Equivalents 31,065 45,192 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 20,275 21,765 Loan Receivable 5,000 5,000 Property Held for Sale 1,949 — Other Assets 2,300 2,554 Total Assets $ 435,142 $ 454,249 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,000 $ 1,659 Revolving Credit Facility 1,000 1,000 Loan Payable, net 997 1,986 Dividends and Distributions Payable 8,231 8,512 Security Deposits 7,338 7,774 Rent Received in Advance 907 1,375 Other Liabilities 199 1,005 Total Liabilities 19,672 23,311 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 and 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 20,694,363 and 21,408,194 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively 207 214 Additional Paid-In Capital 447,531 455,822 Accumulated Deficit (39,635 ) (32,487 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 408,103 423,549 Noncontrolling Interests 7,367 7,389 Total Equity 415,470 430,938 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 435,142 $ 454,249





NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Rental Income $ 11,297 $ 11,595 $ 33,637 $ 30,217 Interest Income from Loans 131 434 390 2,301 Fees and Reimbursables 63 49 256 239 Total Revenue 11,491 12,078 34,283 32,757 Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,568 3,630 10,698 9,113 General and Administrative Expenses: Compensation expense 1,173 1,040 3,450 5,100 Professional fees 300 279 986 1,486 Other general and administrative expenses 467 419 1,537 1,387 Total general and administrative expenses 1,940 1,738 5,973 7,973 Total Expenses 5,508 5,368 16,671 17,086 Loss on Sale of Real Estate — — — (60 ) Income From Operations 5,983 6,710 17,612 15,611 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Income 178 7 607 103 Interest Expense (95 ) (94 ) (284 ) (167 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 83 (87 ) 323 (64 ) Net Income 6,066 6,623 17,935 15,547 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (108 ) (113 ) (312 ) (262 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 5,958 $ 6,510 $ 17,623 $ 15,285 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 21,199,638 21,428,905 21,330,046 21,417,149 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 21,582,314 21,802,487 21,710,101 21,815,763



Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adding back non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):