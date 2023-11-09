Inozyme Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“Inozyme” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., the Company’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 16 from 8:00-8:25am GMT / 3:00-3:25am ET.
  • The Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, November 30 from 12:00-12:25pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in multiple clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com or follow Inozyme on LinkedInX (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
matt.pera@smithsolve.com


