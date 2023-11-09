Evidential Medium Melitta Thorn to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Everybody is psychic,” explains our guest. “Anybody can do what I do. It’s not a gift, but an ability that can be awakened within all of us. There is no big secret. There is no big mystery about it.” This is the story of Melitta Thorn.

Melitta Thorn is an evidential medium, who also practices other spiritual modalities such as trance speaking and trance healing, and tarot reading. Melitta refers to her clients as sitters.

According to Melitta, “an evidential medium is a messenger between both worlds – our world and the spirit world. The evidence is what people can unmistakably recognize that it’s their loved one. They bring specific pieces of evidence. This includes mannerisms, likes and dislikes, how they dressed, what they looked like, where they lived and other pieces of proof.”

“Anybody can say ‘I have your mother here and she sends you her love’ and that’s not evidential,” clarifies Melitta.

In trance speaking and trance healing, a spirit guide named Star Bright, speaks through Melitta. “I am just a vessel,” elaborates Melitta. “Healing can take place on the emotional level, physical level, mental level, or spiritual level. During an in-person trance healing session it starts when I put my hands on their shoulders. There is always a shaking involved due to the high energy that comes in through me into the other person. People will have different results depending on what areas they need work in. Everyone is different. Star Bright just knows.” Trance is different from hypnosis in their approach but both are altered states of consciousness.

Melitta also does tarot card reading. What makes Melitta different is that she feels that the future is not always set in stone because people have free will and can make decisions with an infinite number of possible trajectories and outcomes.

Melitta offers in-person as well as remote services. She also offers one-on-one, as well as group sessions.

Growing up in Austria, Melitta always had a curious mind. During her upbringing, she became disenfranchised with the Roman Catholic Church. One of Melitta’s good friends was a psychic who many people sought out. Melitta was exposed to and learned tarot through her friend and her friend’s husband with great accuracy and success.

“Mediumship found me in 2019,” recalls Melitta. “I was looking for healing modalities such as quantum touch healing. Instead, I was drawn to a woman that was being interviewed about mediumship. I was so curious that I signed up for her seven-week course in the fall of 2019. However, the door did not open until I went to an in-person workshop in February 2020. I call it the year of attaining perfect vision. For the first year, I did a lot of practice readings to build up my confidence. I didn’t charge anything. After about a year, I did eventually find the courage to charge a reasonable price for my services.”

In the near future, Melitta plans to host more workshops where she plans on teaching how to awaken psychic abilities and spiritual awareness. “It’s not a gift, but an ability,” declares Melitta. I let spirit guide me to serve to the best of my ability to help people with their innate talents.”

“I am just so grateful that I have this ability to help people on both sides,” concludes Melitta. “I am also grateful to share what I have experienced and what I have learned so far. I am on a mission to let people know that life is everlasting and there is NO DEATH! I am here to spread the love and spread the light!”

For more information, please visit https://mediumspiritual.com/