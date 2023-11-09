In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Analysis by 2029

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is projected to reach USD 1280.61 million by 2029 from USD 584.78 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1 % .

IVF is a medical procedure in which an egg and sperm are combined outside the body, typically in a laboratory dish, to create an embryo. ” — Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market.

Providing a snapshot of the historical and current landscape, the report outlines the evolution of the IVF market. It covers market size, growth projections, and the major influencers shaping the industry.

The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market refers to the industry and market space associated with the practice of In Vitro Fertilization—a medical procedure aimed at assisting individuals or couples struggling with infertility in achieving pregnancy. In IVF, the process of fertilization takes place outside the body. It involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory dish, and then implanting the fertilized embryo back into the woman's uterus.

Key Market Segments: In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• Micromanipulators

• Incubators

• Cabinets

• Imaging System

• Laser System

• Reagents & Accessories

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Cycle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• Fresh IVF Cycle

• Thawed IVF Cycle

• Donor IVF Cycle

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by End Users, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Cryobanks

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Merck's global in vitro fertilization (IVF) business.

In February 2022, AbbVie and SpringWorks Therapeutics announced a collaboration to develop IVF treatments for infertility.

In March 2022, Merck KGaA acquired ART Reproductive Center, a leading provider of IVF services in the US.

In April 2022, KKR announced the acquisition of ReproSource, a provider of IVF services and products.

In May 2022, Bayer AG acquired the IVF business of Merck Serono, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA.

In June 2022, Myriad Genetics announced the acquisition of Reprogenetics, a provider of IVF genetic testing services.

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) market key players include The Cooper Companies Inc., Cook Group, Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, IVFtech ApS, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Corning Corporation, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., ZEISS Group, FERTIPRO NV, and Eppendorf.

Key Trends: Identifying and exploring pivotal trends is a focal point of the report. This includes breakthroughs in reproductive medicine, demographic shifts, and evolving patient preferences that significantly impact the dynamics of the IVF market.

Drivers and Challenges: The report delves into the factors driving the growth of the IVF market, such as increasing infertility rates and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies. Conversely, challenges like the high cost of treatment and ethical considerations are thoroughly examined.

Competitive Landscape: An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape showcases major players in the IVF market. Company profiles, market shares, and recent developments provide insights into the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Future Outlook: The summary concludes with a forward-looking perspective, outlining potential growth opportunities and emerging trends in the IVF market. This section serves as a guide for stakeholders, investors, and healthcare professionals navigating the future landscape of assisted reproductive technologies.

Regional Share Analysis:

Geographically, the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific is the market leader in in vitro fertilization. Asia Pacific shares 41% of the total market. Significant increase in medical tourism, increased awareness of the availability of in vitro fertilization procedures, decreased IVF treatment procedures, growing fertility clinics in the region, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technology in emerging nations. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of infertility among people all contribute to the region’s in vitro fertilization market growth.

Key Analysis:

SWOT analysis: SWOT is a business tool to analyze internal and external factors that can affect your business. SWOT Analysis, also known as SWOT Matrix, helps you evaluate strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that your company face by focusing on your strengths, minimizing threats, and taking the greatest possible advantage of opportunities available to you.

Value chain analysis: A Value Chain Diagram is a visual representation of a value chain, which is a set of activities that a business performs to deliver a valuable product or service for the market.

PEST analysis: PEST Analysis, short for Political, Economic, Social and Technological Analysis, is a strategic management tool used to assess the four external environmental factors. Each of the PEST factors may represent constraints or opportunities, depending on circumstances. They should periodically be identified, understood and analyzed by the company so it can achieve optimum performance.

Research Methodology:

Research methodology is a structured and organized approach to gathering and examining information for a specific purpose. The two fundamental types of research methods are secondary research and primary research. In secondary research, data are collected from published sources like scholarly journals, books, and company websites. It can help provide a broad perspective on a subject and identify significant trends and patterns. On the other hand, primary research involves collecting original data through surveys, focus groups, and interviews. While primary research can provide more accurate and relevant information, it is often more time-consuming and expensive compared to secondary research. Each method has its advantages and limitations, and choosing the right approach depends on the research objectives and available resources.

