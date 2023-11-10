The 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards has Decisively Announced the Proud Winners of the Second Season

2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards Call for Entries

IAA, in collaboration with the TITAN Women In Business Awards, is excited to unveil the celebrated winners of their 2023 Season 2, spotlighting global business.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), in collaboration with the TITAN Women In Business Awards, is excited to unveil the celebrated winners of their 2023 Season 2, which spotlights the global business stage.

As part of the international business awards, consistently recognizes trailblazing women making waves in both the corporate world and entrepreneurial circles, celebrating those who challenge the status quo, usher in innovation, and set benchmarks of leadership in their dedicated sectors.

Throughout the entirety of 2023, this distinguished platform has drawn global eyeballs, amassing hundreds of brilliant entries, represented by over 30 nations across the globe, encompassing regions like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Portugal, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and several others.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals (Season 2)

Throughout the year, a select few of winners rose above the rest, shining bright amongst a sea of entrants, as the Category Winners of the Year. Each story, as unique as the women behind it, carried a spark that ignited inspiration and set a standard for excellence within their fields. These remarkable submissions include:

1. Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Jennifer Kyriakakis, Co-Founder and CMO, MATRIXX Software

2. Female Executive of the Year – Julie Mulligan, Co-Owner & Co-CEO of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Global Restaurant Group

3. Female Influencer of the Year – Raïs De Weirdt, Destination Wedding Photographer

4. Company / Organization of the Year – ByDzyne Inc.

Asides from the Category Winners of the Year, there were also a multitude of winners who propelled their extraordinary works onto the global stage, setting high benchmarks for excellence. Among these are trailblazers like Raw Sugar Living, Beekeeper's Naturals, Biofrontera Inc., All It Takes, The Sway Effect, Unite Digital, LLC, Trinity Life Sciences and many more. Each has not only demonstrated leadership and excellence in their fields but also a commitment to forging paths that others will follow.

Visit the TITAN Women in Business Award’s official website for the complete list of TITAN winners here: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

“We are immensely proud to honor these incredible women who are not only shaping their industries but are also creating a ripple effect, inspiring countless others with their journey," said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Recognizing the imperative nature of unbiased and diverse evaluations, the TITAN Awards assembled an elite panel of professionals for its jury. This panel includes industry luminaries from renowned institutions such as Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Anna Stepura (United States), Angelique Hamilton (United States), Sherilyn Kamga (United States), and Pranjali Ganoo (United States). Their presence guarantees a thorough adjudication process, where the benchmark is pure excellence, and decisions are rooted in blind judging's impartiality. Winners were selected after a rigorous evaluation process, based on their achievements, impact, and contributions to their industries and the broader community.

“Today’s TITAN awardees are emblematic pillars of dedication and unrivaled performance,” Thomas observed. “Their journey towards success, fueled by an unwavering commitment, not only propels their entities to the forefront but also lays down a trail of inspiration for future leaders to emulate."

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards has become a benchmark for excellence, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs and leaders. With a mission to empower and recognize the female force in the business sector, the awards continue to inspire a new generation of women to break barriers and make a significant mark in the global business landscape.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.