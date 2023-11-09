Forklift Truck Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% respectively by 2029, (Asia-Pacific) as Leading Region.

Forklift Truck Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forklift trucks are strong, heavy-duty electric lift trucks that are frequently used to lift and move bulky items over short distances, like crates and container goods. These trucks are primarily used for tasks like loading and unloading cargo from vehicles and transferring packed goods throughout the storage area in dockyards, warehousing operations, and recycling operations. Furthermore, an internal combustion engine or an electric battery are typically used to power forklifts.

The expansion of the global forklift truck market is propelled by advancements in the e-commerce industry. The market is also expected to grow as a result of rising investments in infrastructure projects and a rise in the use of electric forklift trucks.

Global Forklift Truck Market Dynamics:

Various national governments have launched infrastructure development initiatives. Forklift truck demand is boosted by higher real estate sector investments. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the demand for forklift trucks is anticipated to be driven by an increase in government investments and the development of infrastructure globally. For example, the Indian prime minister declared in August 2021 that the government would invest $1.35 trillion between 2021 and 2025 to build infrastructure across the nation in order to stimulate economic growth. Similar to this, Beijing declared in June 2022 that it would provide $120 billion in funding for infrastructure projects.

In addition, the use of forklift trucks in the transfer of bulk or heavy materials improves efficiency and lowers operating expenses at project sites.

Global Forklift Truck Market Driving Factors:

The end-use industries are expected to have driving factors that contribute to the growth of the global forklift market. Both electric motor and internal combustion engine forklifts have benefits and cons. One of the main advantages of using electrically powered forklift trucks is that they don't need fuel storage somewhere in the area where they operate. Because forklift trucks emit a lot of pollution, businesses are also switching to electric material-handling vehicles in warehouses, which are easier to operate and maintain.

Electric forklift trucks are becoming increasingly popular in developed nations like North America, Europe, and Asia, where the e-commerce industry is well-established, stringent emission regulations are in place, and environmental concerns are widely held.

Global Forklift Truck Market Analysis:

Due to forklift truck manufacturers implementing automation to increase production capacity, the market is anticipated to grow over the medium term of the forecast period. Powered industrial trucks help manufacturers move different parts and materials quickly and easily from warehouses to the production line, reducing the amount of manual labor required. The need for a more contemporary distribution network is being driven by the quick growth of the e-commerce and logistics sectors in China, the US, and Europe. As a result, there will probably be a rise in the need for forklift trucks worldwide.

Many different types of businesses are using electrical forklifts as a result of recent technological advancements in fleet management, linked vehicles, and IoT-enabled devices in forklifts.

Global Forklift Truck Market Challenges:

The technical manager for forklift truck training revealed at the Safety & Health Expo in July 2019 that there has been a rise in forklift truck-related accidents in recent years. Pedestrians or drivers who got out of the car account for more than half of the injuries. Furthermore, out of all the vehicles used in the workplace, forklifts are among the riskiest because they are frequently used near pedestrians and have a higher chance of becoming unstable, especially when not operated and loaded properly. For example, in 2020, forklift accidents resulted in approximately 85 fatalities and 34,900 serious injuries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Global Forklift Truck Market Trends:

The need for material movement, transportation, and lifting applications is increasing due to the growth of e-commerce platforms, which is driving market expansion. In addition, the market is expanding due to the increasing usage of electric forklifts in various industries. Growth drivers also include a number of product advancements, such as the creation of quick battery charging systems for minimal downtime and longer forklift operating lives.

In 2021, sales of forklifts reached almost 2.1 million globally. That year, over half of all forklift sales globally were battery electric vehicles, or BEVs. By 2030, it is anticipated that forklift sales will total approximately 2.4 million units, of which 1.5 million will be BEV models.

Fuel for electrically powered forklift trucks does not need to be kept on hand at the location of operation, which is a big benefit. The adoption of electric material-handling vehicles by companies is prompted by the critical pollutant emissions from forklift trucks. These vehicles are easier to operate and maintain within warehouses.

Global Forklift Truck Market Opportunities:

Over the past few years, the use of electric forklift trucks has increased, and manufacturers are making every effort to outperform internal combustion engines (ICEs) in terms of performance. Concerns regarding the environment and the availability of natural resources like coal, oil, and gas have also increased demand for environmentally friendly power solutions that are long-lasting. When it comes to industries, vehicles, and material handling equipment, hydrogen fuel is a potent substitute for conventional forms of energy. For example, in August 2021, S-Fuelcell Co., Ltd., a fuel cell company, and Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., a company that manufactures construction machinery, signed an agreement to collaborate. This agreement was made in order to produce compact, hydrogen-powered forklift trucks.

Global Forklift Truck Market Key Developments:

The manufacturing company Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. introduced the MX2 and MXL Series 4-wheel electric pneumatic forklifts in June 2022. These models have 5,000-7,000 and 9,000-12,000 lb capacities, respectively.

Forklift manufacturer Hangcha Forklift introduced the XH series 2.0t-3.8t electric forklift truck in May 2021. It features high voltage lithium-ion batteries and can reach up to 21 kmph in travel speed.

A supplier of construction equipment, Manito.com, invested US$80 million in February 2022 to expand its manufacturing facilities throughout North America. The business increased the size of its Madison and Yankton, South Dakota, manufacturing facilities.

Global Forklift Truck Market Regional Segmentation:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) comprise the regions that make up the forklift truck market.

United States, Canada, and Mexico make up North America.

Asia Pacific is made up of Australia, ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the rest of APAC.

Europe is made up of Russia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Argentine, Brazil, and the remainder of South America make up South America.

Includes Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific is the leader in the forklift truck market because of the region's high demand for these vehicles in developing nations. The market for forklift trucks is expected to grow in part due to the growing industrialization.

Global Forklift Truck Market Key Players:

Toyota Industries Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Kion Group AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, Jungheinrich, Anhui Forklift Truck, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Hangcha Group are the key market players in the forklift trucks market.

Market Segmentation: Forklift Truck Market

Forklift Truck Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Class 1

• Class 2

• Class 3

• Class 4

• Class 5

Forklift Truck Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Mining

• Logistics

• Construction

• Food and Beverages

• Natural Resources

• Manufacturing

• Others

Forklift Truck Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



