Global and United Kingdom CCTV Cameras Market Projected to Reach 29.38 USD billion by 2029-Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CCTV camera market is expected to grow at 10.55% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 29.38 USD billion by 2029 from 12.18 USD billion in 2020. In the dynamic landscape of surveillance technology, the CCTV Cameras Market Research report stands as a beacon of enlightenment. This article delves into the intricate details, providing a comprehensive overview of the market's current state, future trends, and the impact on security solutions.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have become the cornerstone of modern security systems, offering unparalleled surveillance capabilities. Unlike traditional cameras, CCTV systems operate on a closed circuit, providing a dedicated network for monitoring and recording activities.

DRIVING FACTORS-

CCTV camera is widely used for the protection of residential and commercial spaces around the globe. It has been built with advanced technologies such as infrared, AI, and deep learning to provide additional security for public and residential spaces. Also, rising robbery cases in residential and commercial spaces with increasing consumer awareness about surveillance cameras aid the market growth.

The rising adoption of cameras across residential and commercial spaces to reduce crime rates and protect assets is driving market growth. The number of surveillance cameras is growing rapidly around the globe for governments to control their population. There is rising installation of millions of vigilance systems across urban areas on all continents. According to the Precise Security Report, globally, more than 1 billion cameras have been installed, with China having around 200 million surveillance systems installed across the country. Also, the U.S. and Germany have around 50 million and around 5.2 million surveillance systems installed, respectively.

The rising adoption of these systems for surveillance in public places drives the global CCTV camera market growth.

Companies Covered in CCTV Cameras Market Report:

The global CCTV cameras market key players include FLIR Systems Inc, Bosch Security Systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Cp Plus International, Digital Watchdog Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Sony Corporation, Axis Communications Ab, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

CCTV Cameras Market Segmentation:

CCTV Cameras Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Bullet Security Camera

• Dome Security Camera

• PTZ Security Camera

• Box Security Camera

• Thermal Security Camera

CCTV Cameras Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Analog CCTV Systems

• Wireless CCTV Systems

• IP-Based CCTV Systems

• Hybrid CCTV Systems

CCTV Cameras Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

CCTV Cameras Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Industry Developments:

• The FLIR CCTV Keyboard for UVMS enables control of PTZ cameras with an easy-to-use 3-axis joystick. The keyboard connects via RS-232 to a UVMS Control Center workstation. The device also allows the user to employ a variety of features on UVMS’ Control Center via keyboard shortcuts.

• In February 2022, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. launched the TandemVu PTZ system that integrates bullet surveillance system capabilities in a single unit. These have zoom-in facilities for specific securities incidents.

Regional Insights:

Over the course of the projection period, North America is growing at a moderate CAGR. This is because there is an increase in demand for public spaces due to expanding infrastructure-building initiatives. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing numbers of thefts and burglaries in the US and Canada will propel market expansion. The majority of burglary crimes were recorded in North Carolina, Washington, Colorado, and Ohio in 2021, according to the U.S. Federal Government, which estimates that there were about 91,628 burglary incidents nationwide.

Throughout the projection period, Europe is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate. Surveillance systems are imported by European nations from Asia Pacific nations, such as China, Japan, and others. To safeguard assets, a number of governments, including those in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, are implementing significant measures to implement smart surveillance systems. In light of the Analysis.

CCTV Camera Sales Analysis (2018 to 2022) Vs Market Predictions (2023 to 2029)

The need for surveillance cameras has significantly changed in recent years due to greater digitalization and technology proliferation in daily life. The risk of theft and other security-related problems has increased more than ever in recent years, making security a key worry.

Sales of CCTV cameras have increased across several nations as a result of government attempts to strengthen security. For example, Indian Railways began installing IP cameras in order to improve rail passenger safety. Major stations across the country will have surveillance cameras installed; the installation was scheduled to be finished by March 2022.

Conclusion

In summary, the market for CCTV cameras is characterized by ongoing innovation and development. The importance of CCTV cameras in protecting people and property is growing as technology develops. Future developments in the industry should bring even more advanced and integrated solutions, making the world a safer and more secure place.

