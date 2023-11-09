Electric Motors Market size is projected to grow From 2022 to 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9%

Electric Motors Market

The projected growth rate for the electric motors market is 6.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. Its components include rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electrical machine that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy is called an electric motor. The majority of modern electrical motors work by creating torque on the motor shaft via the interplay of the motor's magnetic field and electric current flowing through a wire winding. The best industries for the use of these motors include industrial, agricultural, and automotive. However, as cities become more populated and technology advances, there is a greater need for motors in both the commercial and residential sectors. Furthermore, the fastest-growing industry for motor deployment is the heating and air conditioning (HVAC) sector.

Global Electric Motor Market Dynamics:

In March 2020, the US Department of Energy (DOE) reported that half of the energy used in the US manufacturing sector was attributed to electric motors. 53 percent of the world's electricity is consumed by electric and other motors used in infrastructure and industrial applications. As a result, a number of laws have been put into place to guarantee economical and effective energy use. Energy efficiency standards are currently set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), a European regulatory body. To increase the energy efficiency of electric motors, these regulations are being implemented in the majority of countries. The IEC has created the IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4 motor efficiency regulations.

Control Engineering Europe (CEE) states that effective operation of all AC motors with a rated output between 0.75 and 375 kW was mandated by efficiency regulations that went into effect in January 2021. With time, more advanced magnetic materials and increased levels of tolerance have been used to create energy-efficient electric motors. OEMs and end users can reap immediate benefits from high-performance IE4 and IE5 motors. Electric motors can generate significant torque even at low speeds and typically require little maintenance. As a result, there is a greater need for electric motors, particularly in the 0.75–375 kW power range. The European Union put into effect the Eco-design Regulations for Variable Speed Drives and Electric Motors in July of 2021.

Global Electric Motor Market Driving Factors:

Electrical motors are used as a power source in a variety of industries, such as power and transportation, which helps them to expand and solidify their place in the global market. Over the past ten years, as global power consumption has increased dramatically, the industrial sector has accelerated and new technologies, like combined heat and power, are being introduced to the market. As a result, the industrial sector's use of electric machines has expanded. In a similar vein, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs) and the expanding need for cars have contributed to the market's expansion.

Global Electric Motor Market Challenges:

Supply chains will have the biggest short-term effects on electric motors that are currently under contract or in the production phase. CEOs in the industry are expecting slower delivery and construction because of volatile energy prices, increased inflation, and downturns in the economy. China, the United States, and some regions of Europe supply a number of the parts and components used in the production of electric motors. Over the next year or two, manufacturing disruptions in China and the US may be a factor in the electric motors market's slow growth.

A number of nations' local currencies have lost value as a result of the economic crisis and inflation. The mismatch between supply and demand causes makers of parts and components to suffer financial losses. Usually, essential parts for the production of electric motors are purchased.

Global Electric Motor Market Trends:

A developing trend in the global electric motor market is the concentration of major players on the creation of unique products. Mahle GmbH declared in May 2021 that it is creating an innovative electric motor for EVs that does not require a magnet. The business claims that expensive rare earth metals won't be needed for this new motor. Additionally, it has a contactless power transmission system that enables the motor to run at high speeds while maintaining a high level of efficiency. It is anticipated that this trend would persist in the market during the projected duration.

Throughout the forecast period, the global electric motor market is anticipated to rise at a faster rate due to the growing popularity of the AC motor segment.

Global Electric Motor Market Opportunities:

The worldwide electric motor market is seeing development prospects due to advancements in electric motor technology. Electric motor technology has advanced significantly in recent years, with the introduction of switching reluctance motors, internal permanent management motors, and induction motors. The development of electric motors is accelerating to make them more versatile for the automotive industry as exhaust gas pollution laws become more strict globally. As a result, this element is opening up a number of market prospects.

Moreover, throughout the course of the forecast period, market participants' rising expenditure on research and development initiatives for electric motors is anticipated to create growth prospects in the worldwide electric motor market. Businesses like Hitachi are investing in electric motor R&D.

Global Electric Motor Market Key Developments:

In December 2021, ABB LTD. entered into partnership with A1 electric motor company for supporting customers across the globe in order to maximize uptime, increase performance and extend product lifetime.

In March 2022, Johnson Electric launched ECI-043 brushless motor that is capable of deliver high torque low speed applications and a stable torque output along with a high level of controllability.

Global Electric Motor Market Regional Segmentation:

The global electric motor market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Its major share is occupied by Asia-Pacific region and Europe. APAC shares 40% of total market. APAC is showing largest market share due to the increasing demand from sectors such as industrial, automotive, and power.

Global Electric Motor Market Key Players:

ABB, ARC Systems Inc., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon, Nidec Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens.

Market Segmentation: Electric Motor Market

Electric Motors Market by Motor Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

• AC Motor

• DC Motor

Electric Motors Market by Output Power, 2022-2029, (IN USD Million)

• Integral Horsepower Output

• Fractional Horsepower Output

Electric Motors Market by Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

• Industrial

• HVAC

• Medical Equipment

• Industrial Machinery

• Home Appliances

• Others

Global Electric Motor Market Key Benefits:

In order to determine the dominant electric motor market opportunity, this report offers a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric motor market analysis from 2022 to 2029.

• Together with information on the main drivers, obstacles, and opportunities, the market research is provided.

• Porter's five forces study emphasizes how powerful suppliers and buyers can be in helping stakeholders forge profitable business decisions and build stronger supplier-buyer networks.

• Determining the current market opportunities is aided by a thorough examination of the electric motor market segmentation.

• Each region's major nations are mapped based on how much money they bring in from the worldwide market.

• Market player positioning makes benchmarking easier and gives a clear picture of each player's current standing.



