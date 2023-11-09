Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,464 in the last 365 days.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2023

Key highlights:

  • Third quarter adjusted EBITDA improved by $0.4 million to $0.9 million, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improved adjusted profitability
  • Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales improved to 5.1%, from 2.4% in the third quarter of 2022, with adjusted EBITDA per share growing to $0.018, from $0.010 in the same period last year
  • Year-over-year gross margin improved 568 basis points to 28.2%
  • Third quarter revenue declined 13.8% year-over-year to $17.3 million
  • Culmination of executive review of company strategy, resulting in a capital reallocation strategy, which will be discussed in more detail in today’s earnings call

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs and home gourmets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.  

“During the third quarter, we continued to focus on profit during our year of stabilization, with gross margins increasing 568 basis points to 28.2%. Overall, our performance in the third quarter drove a $124,987 improvement in net income to $134,733, and a $397,184 improvement to adjusted EBITDA to $887,673, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to 2.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improved adjusted profitability.” stated Bill Bennett, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Mr. Bennett continued, “Our revenue declined by 13.8%, driven primarily by our Specialty Foodservice business sales declining by 16%, as we continued to focus on overcoming the headwinds created by a change in the technology platform used by a key partner, leading to a smaller, though significantly more profitable business for us. We expect this Specialty Foodservice revenue softness to continue at a similar magnitude for the remainder of the year while our new growth plans begin to take shape.  This quarter included the establishment of our new sales team, the opening of several new customers, and the deepening of several existing customer relationships.  The B2B sales cycle is long, but we are optimistic about how today’s efforts will drive results next year.  On the eCommerce business, we continued to restrict marketing spend relative to historical levels as we improve the business model. We have now lapped four consecutive quarters of these marketing cuts, and the current quarter decline of only 0.7% (compared to declines of 20%+ over the last four quarters) indicates that the decline has subsided as we anticipated. That said, the e-commerce business continues to lose money, so we are now evaluating strategic alternatives for the business, with an eye towards eliminating the associated losses.”

“It’s exciting to see the impacts of our plan begin to take shape as we see improvements in our capital structure, margins, expenses, and profit. As we look forward, improving near term profitability and operating cash flow continue to be top priorities. This includes delivering continued improvements to gross margin by enhancing our product mix, building a more strategic pricing and promotional plan with supplier support, and reducing shipping expenses. We also remain committed to establishing a new lower baseline in SG&A expenses as we optimize our corporate structure, and proactively reduce spending on digital marketing programs.”

Mr. Bennett added, “As announced earlier this year, we’ve used the last several months to conduct a full review of the company strategy. As an outcome to that work, we’ve made the decision to reallocate resources and capital from our long-term loss-making businesses, into our consistently profitable businesses, while reducing our debt, and causing zero incremental dilution to our shareholders. These moves will make a significant impact to our P&L as we reduce losses in e-commerce, allocate capital to profitable business growth, and reduce interest expense for the company. We will discuss more details of the strategy in today’s earnings call.

“Over the past eight months as my tenure as CEO has developed, my level of confidence in the opportunity that lies ahead for IVFH continues to increase. We have a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we are confident in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities that will drive long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Bennett.

Financial Results
Revenues in the 2023 third quarter decreased 13.8% to $17.3 million, compared to $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Third-quarter revenue was impacted by a 16% decrease in specialty foodservice revenue. Third-quarter eCommerce revenue was down 0.7% to $1.8 million from $1.8 million for the same period last year, as the Company begins to lap the commencement of marketing cuts in the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 (unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2023 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  September 30,
2022 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  %
Change
Specialty Foodservice         14,775,073   85.3 %   17,630,515   87.8 %   -16.2 %
E-Commerce         1,825,924   10.6 %   1,839,541   9.2 %   -0.7 %
National Brand Management         340,577   2.0 %   336,766   1.7 %   1.1 %
Logistics         358,717   2.1 %   253,160   1.3 %   41.7 %
        Total IVFH         17,300,291   100 %   20,059,982   100 %   -13.8 %


For the 2023 third quarter, gross margin as a percentage of sales was 28.2%, compared to 22.5% for the same period last year, primarily due to improved margin and mix management and lower shipping costs.

For the 2023 third quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.5 million, or 25.9% of revenue, compared to $4.3 million, or 21.5% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.2 million, or 3.8% year-over-year increase in SG&A expense was primarily the result of $272,727 in connection with the quarterly revaluation of stock appreciation rights held by the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2023 third quarter of $0.134 million, or $0.003 per share, compared to $0.009 million, or $0.000 per share, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2023 third quarter was $887,673, or $0.018 per share, compared to $490,489, or $0.010 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA accounts for the impact of non-core items including an addback for interest, taxes, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2023 and 2022.  

Conference Call
IVFH will host an investor call on November 9, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time via Zoom and by phone. The purpose of the meeting will be for management to discuss the Company's third fiscal quarter results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, followed by Q&A with investors. The company will also provide additional details on its future strategy.

Investors and other interested participants may attend the call on the web or by phone as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83433496652?pwd=NURCdEhSS01zSU82R3FtMGVwdnY3QT09

Meeting ID: 834 3349 6652
Passcode: 631890

One tap mobile
+16699006833,,83433496652# US (San Jose)
+17193594580,,83433496652# US

Dial by your location
• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
• +1 719 359 4580 US
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 669 444 9171 US
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 305 224 1968 US
• +1 309 205 3325 US
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
• +1 360 209 5623 US
• +1 386 347 5053 US
• +1 507 473 4847 US
• +1 564 217 2000 US
• +1 646 931 3860 US
• +1 689 278 1000 US
• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 834 3349 6652

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdbx2cHBTA

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home gourmets nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional and home chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests and families. IVFH’s owned online retail brands include www.igourmet.com, www.plantbelly.com and www.mouth.com.   Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Investor and Media contact:
Richard Tang
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Food Holdings, inc.
investorrelations@ivfh.com 


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
ASSETS   (unaudited)          
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,711,887     $ 4,899,398  
Accounts receivable, net     4,969,374       4,969,395  
Inventory     2,986,258       3,053,852  
Other current assets     339,410       289,432  
Total current assets     12,006,929       13,212,077  
                 
Property and equipment, net     7,682,896       7,921,561  
Right of use assets, operating leases, net     104,775       152,425  
Right of use assets, finance leases, net     469,883       570,323  
Other amortizable intangible assets, net     -       30,994  
Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets     1,532,822       1,532,822  
Total assets   $ 21,797,305     $ 23,420,202  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 5,228,965       6,853,253  
Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion     343,144       -  
Accrued interest     91,660       18,104  
Deferred revenue     1,094,322       1,558,155  
Line of Credit     -       2,014,333  
Stock appreciate rights liability     274,755       -  
Notes payable - current portion     139,131       5,711,800  
Lease liability - operating leases, current     66,860       64,987  
Lease liability - finance leases, current     185,226       191,977  
Total current liabilities     7,424,063       16,412,609  
                 
Note payable, net of discount     8,861,213       -  
Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current     874,359       -  
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current     37,915       87,438  
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current     197,077       333,092  
Total liabilities     17,394,627       16,833,139  
                 
Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)                
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 51,662,238 and 49,427,297 shares issued, and 48,799,067 and 46,589,717 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     5,159       4,938  
Additional paid-in capital     42,685,559       42,189,471  
Common stock to be issued, 180,000 and 1,499,940 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     18       150  
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.     (1,141,370 )     (1,141,370 )
Accumulated deficit     (37,146,688 )     (34,466,126 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity     4,402,678       6,587,063  
                 
Total stockholders' equity   $ 21,797,305     $ 23,420,202  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
    For the Three     For the Three     For the Nine   For the Nine  
    Months Ended     Months Ended     Months Ended   Months Ended  
    Sep 30,     Sep 30,     Sep 30,   Sep 30,  
    2023     2022     2023   2022  
                               
Revenue   $ 17,300,291     $ 20,059,982     $ 53,128,812     $ 56,226,249  
Cost of goods sold     12,424,105     $ 15,546,132       39,373,204       43,537,570  
Gross margin     4,876,186       4,513,850       13,755,608       12,688,679  
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,483,134       4,320,981       13,838,369       15,015,456  
Separation costs - executive officers     -       -       1,945,650       -  
Total operating expenses     4,483,134       4,320,981       15,784,019       15,015,456  
                               
Operating income (loss)     393,052       192,869       (2,028,411 )     (2,326,777 )
                               
Other income (expense)                              
Gain on interest rate swap     -       -       -       294,000  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       -       (40,556 )
Other leasing income     2,389       785       6,189       8,169  
Interest expense, net     (260,708 )     (183,908 )     (642,506 )     (379,253 )
Total other income (expense)     (258,319 )     (183,123 )     (636,317 )     (117,640 )
                               
Net income (loss) before taxes     134,733       9,746       (2,664,728 )     (2,444,417 )
                               
Income tax expense     -       -       15,834       -  
                               
Net income (loss)   $ 134,733     $ 9,746     $ (2,680,562 )   $ (2,444,417 )
                               
Net income (loss) per share - basic   $ 0.003     $ 0.000     $ (0.055 )   $ (0.052 )
                               
Net income (loss) per share - diluted   $ 0.003     $ 0.000     $ (0.055 )   $ (0.052 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     49,193,476       47,390,976       48,909,277       46,838,377  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     49,193,476       47,390,976       48,909,277       46,838,377  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the Nine   For the Nine
  Months Ended   Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (2,680,562 )   $ (2,444,417 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   429,048       423,844  
Amortization of right of use asset   47,650       50,821  
Amortization of prepaid loan fees   -       70,618  
Amortization of discount on notes payable   2,013       -  
Stock based compensation   337,971       520,218  
Loss on valuation of stock appreciation rights   264,961       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       40,556  
Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts   108,694       11,493  
       
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (108,673 )     (1,425,374 )
Inventory and other current assets, net   17,616       150,643  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (1,489,017 )     386,414  
Accrued separation costs - related parties   1,385,503       -  
Deferred revenue   (463,833 )     (536,757 )
Operating lease liability   (47,650 )     (50,821 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (2,196,279 )     (2,802,762 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisition of property and equipment   (58,949 )     (107,045 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (58,949 )     (107,045 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued   -       (50,000 )
Cash received from notes payable, net of costs   3,285,588       -  
Principal payments on debt   (52,405 )     (169,696 )
Principal payments financing leases   (151,133 )     (130,459 )
Cost of debt financing   -       -  
Principal payments on line of credit   (2,014,333 )     -  
Cost of debt financing   -       (110,305 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities   1,067,717       (460,460 )
       
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (1,187,511 )     (3,370,267 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   4,899,398       6,122,671  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,711,887     $ 2,752,404  
       


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

    Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
    September 30,
2023 		    September 30,
2022
Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDA per share (1)              
Revenue   $ 17,300291     $ 20,059,982
Net Income (Loss)     134,733       9,746
Interest, net     260,708       183,908
Taxes     -       -
Depreciation and Amortization (2)     142,179       144,109
EBITDA (3)   $ 537,620     $ 337,763
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -
Stock related expenses (4)     350,053       152,726
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 887,673     $ 490,489
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding     49,193,476       47,390,976
Adjusted EBITDA per share   $ 0.018     $ 0.010


(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(2) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges
(3) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
(4) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses

Primary Logo

You just read:

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more