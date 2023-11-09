PaxMedica's Chief Medical Officer Discusses FDA Meeting Highlights on The Bell2Bell Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a leading communications organization focused on linking public companies to the investment community, has unveiled the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with David Hough, Chief Medical Officer at PaxMedica.

In this engaging episode, David Hough shared key updates following PaxMedica's recent meeting with the FDA, highlighting pivotal achievements such as:

FDA discussion of PaxMedica's data from the PAX-HAT 301 Study and comprehensive nonclinical programs.

PAX-HAT-301 study confirmed as positive evidence for African Sleeping Sickness treatment, expected to result in substantial time and resource savings for PaxMedica.

FDA acknowledgment of PaxMedica's comprehensive nonclinical program, including safety pharmacology, ADME, and toxicology studies.

Waivers granted for the thorough QT/QTc studies, affirming data relevance to the patient population.

2024 NDA submission anticipation underscores PaxMedica's commitment to neglected tropical disease treatments.

For the full episode, please visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com/

Join the esteemed host, Bell2Bell's Stuart Smith, and David Hough, the Chief Medical Officer of PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), to gain deeper insights into the company's recent FDA meeting.

To listen to the episode, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT). Our portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.paxmedica.com/email-alerts and by following PaxMedica on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com