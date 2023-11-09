SMX® Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in public cloud transformation and managed services, is proud to announce it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation demonstrates that SMX possesses deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing data and analytics applications at enterprise scale on AWS. This designation also validates SMX’s successful delivery of data and analytics solutions and outcomes seamlessly on AWS.



To receive this designation, SMX completed a rigorous technical validation that included a review of SMX’s data and analytics practice, data design and delivery model, and evidence of client projects where SMX leveraged the power of AWS to help solve a specific challenge related to data and analytics.

AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status Partners have achieved a track record of client success and the ability to help organizations solve the most challenging problems in data and analytics. Several of these challenges include data engineering, data governance, privacy management, data pipelines, integrations, visualization, real-time streaming, business analytics, and all within production deployments at scale.

“SMX is a global leader in data and analytics and are thrilled to have achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, which recognizes our expertise to help clients use data to gain valuable insights and knowledge to support their missions every day. Our SMX data solutions empower clients to make data-informed decisions that drive growth and power innovation,” said John Sankovich, Executive Leader for SMX Elevate℠ and Managed Solutions.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SMX has invested heavily in their AWS practice with over 250+ AWS certifications, six AWS Competency designations, four AWS Service Delivery designations, involvement in eight AWS Partner programs and a successful record of accomplishments in both the Public and Private Sectors. With continued success as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, SMX continues to validate their status as a trusted AWS Partner that helps clients assess, transform, migrate, deploy, optimize, and manage their AWS workloads.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

This release does not include any controlled or proprietary information.