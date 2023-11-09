Ceramics Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 240 Billion Valuation by 2034: Fact.MR Study

The sales of ceramics in the European market are expected to experience a CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Rockville , Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ceramics Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 133.7 billion in 2024 and expand at 6% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that sales of advanced ceramics are set to surpass traditional ceramics by the end of 2034.

Growing use of ceramic materials in different aspects of construction is projected to be the primary factor driving shipments of ceramics on a global level. Increasing investments in infrastructure development, the high popularity of ceramic art pieces, and the rising use of ceramics in the production of luxury tiles and sanitary ware are also slated to uplift the demand for ceramics in the long run. East Asia and South Asia are projected to offer highly remunerative opportunities for ceramics vendors in the future.

Key Segments of Ceramics Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Application By End-use By Region Advanced Alumina Titanate Zirconate Ferrite Cordierite Silicon Carbide Silicon Nitride Others

Traditional Clay Silica Others

Sanitary Ware

Bricks & Pipes

Abrasives

Refractories

Electrical Equipment

Engine Parts

Tiles

Pottery

Others Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Machinery

Medical

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Ceramics manufacturers are focusing on launching new types of ceramic products to boost their revenue generation and improve their share in the global competitive landscape.

In May 2023, Caesar Ceramics, an Italian and United States-based tile supplier, announced the launch of a new range of porcelain tiles. The Iconica collection is inspired by the natural patterns found in travertine, a type of limestone.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ceramics market is estimated at US$ 133.7 billion in 2024.

Demand for ceramics is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 240 billion by 2034-end.

Rapid urbanization, launch of several new construction projects, surging use of ceramics in automotive and medical applications, and rising availability of novel ceramic materials are prime market drivers.

High costs of advanced ceramics will be a key restraint for market development in the long run.

Traditional ceramics accounted for more than 50% share of global ceramics demand in 2023.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania cumulatively held 40% share of global sales of ceramics in 2023.

Demand for ceramic coatings is singlehandedly driving market growth in Europe.

“Development of new ceramic materials with advanced characteristics will allow ceramics suppliers to stay relevant in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Ceramics suppliers are investing in product innovation to create new materials with better characteristics that are suitable for a multitude of futuristic applications going forward. Ceramics companies are also projected to capitalize on the growing use of ceramics in the automotive, medical, and electronics industries.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent ceramics brands are dedicated to introducing innovative products that harness the unique properties of ceramics, aiming to boost sales and expand their market presence. Ceramics suppliers are also diversifying their product offerings and exploring new market segments to gain a competitive edge over their industry peers.

In September 2023, Caraway Cookware, a brand celebrated for its dedicated following, unveiled its latest ceramic cookware line, The Squareware Collection. This range features a ceramic coating that is non-toxic and free from PFAS, delivering exceptional heat conductivity.

May 2023 witnessed SprintRay Inc., a renowned leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing, launching 3D printing resins infused with ceramics for denture production, following its receipt of a 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In September 2021, Zetamix, a subsidiary of Nanoe, marked its foray into the art and décor industry with the introduction of a new series of porcelain products. Zetamix collaborated with the esteemed ceramic manufacturer Cerinnov Group to make this venture possible.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 240 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 56 Tables No. of Figures 264 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ceramics market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (advanced, traditional), application (sanitary ware, bricks & pipes, abrasives, refractories, electrical equipment, engine parts, tiles, pottery, others), and end-use industry (construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, machinery, medical, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

