Genasys Partners With Ladris to Provide AI Powered Evacuation Modeling

Partnership extends critical capabilities to enhance hazard mitigation with advanced evacuation management

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in protective communications systems and solutions, today announced its partnership with Ladris Technologies, Inc., an artificial intelligence software provider, to deliver comprehensive disaster evacuation modeling solutions across North America and Europe.



Ladris software allows emergency managers, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and other public sector officials to simulate detailed population responses for all-risk emergencies, including evacuation times and traffic conditions across any number of what-if scenarios.

“Our partnership with Ladris brings together two best-in-class platforms,” said Charlie Crocker, Senior Vice President of SaaS at Genasys. “We have combined the most advanced modeling capabilities to forecast evacuation times and traffic conditions with Genasys Protect, the leading zone-based evacuation and notification platform.” Crocker continued, “The combined solution revolutionizes the tools emergency responders have to plan and respond more effectively.”

Through this combined solution, emergency managers, law and fire officials can use reliable, local data and evacuation zones for planning and operations, increasing pre-planning capabilities and situational awareness. This is particularly valuable for designing and executing progressive evacuation strategies and making key decisions for traffic control, congestion management and infrastructure optimization. Traditionally, it took years and significant expense to use data to manage and plan evacuations. First responders were often using historic, static data when it came to answering the question of how long it might take to evacuate a region. Now, emergency management personnel have advanced models to forecast evacuation times and optimize based on critical intelligence. This additional level of intelligence is key in fast-moving scenarios such as wildfires, where time is of the essence.

“Our partnership with Genasys will enable emergency managers, law, fire, and other agencies to plan and respond with state-of-the art response capabilities and operational support.” said Leo Zlimen, CEO of Ladris. “Working together with Genasys, this solution raises the overall capacity of emergency managers to effectively respond to the ever-increasing number of disasters.”

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today, Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com.

About Ladris Technologies, Inc.

Ladris Technologies is the leading provider of artificial intelligence models that forecast the impacts of man-made and climate-driven disasters on infrastructure and population for use by governments and enterprises. Ladris AI enables users to create dynamic evacuation simulations before, during, and after emergency events with quantified evacuation times and traffic congestion conditions, allowing users to analyze “what-if” scenarios that show how specific changes may impact readiness, response plans, and operations. For more information, visit www.ladris.com.





