Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, CA., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC), (the “Company” or “Sacks Parente”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provides a business update.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) transaction in mid-August 2023 that raised $11.6 million in proceeds, net of underwriting fees
  • Third quarter revenue growth increased 98% year-over-year
  • Appointed golf industry veteran Scott White as Chief Operating Officer

Timothy Triplett, Sacks Parente Golf’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With the proceeds from our recent IPO, we have continued to build out our Missouri manufacturing facility in preparation for increased production of both our Sacks Parente putters and our soon-to-be-launched new line of Newton carbon fiber shafts. Just as our line of putters have been shown in independent testing to lead to more made putts, early test data on our Newton shafts confirm our expectations that golfers will enjoy more accurate control from their drives. From the first tee shot to the final putt, we are convinced golfers of all ages and skill levels should be able to benefit from our advanced product lines.

“Revenue in the third quarter increased 98% year-over-year and was positively impacted by increased shipments of our Sacks Parente line of putters to our distributor in Korea. Korea is the world’s third largest golf market, and also the fastest growing golf market, and a key strategic goal of the Company over the next few years is growing international sales to meaningful levels,” concluded Mr. Triplett.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022 the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Company:
Steve Handy, CFO
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
www.sacksparente.com

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
Phone: (516)222-2560

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

    September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,768,000     $ 147,000  
Restricted cash     -       24,000  
Accounts receivable     18,000       2,000  
Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $119,000 and $73,000, respectively     165,000       142,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     766,000       16,000  
Total Current Assets     7,717,000       331,000  
                 
Property and equipment, net     208,000       122,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     42,000       22,000  
Deferred offering costs     -       230,000  
Deposits     5,000       5,000  
Total Assets   $ 7,972,000     $ 710,000  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 375,000     $ 97,000  
Accrued payroll to executives     -       1,095,000  
Lease liability, current     33,000       17,000  
Equipment purchase obligation     -       15,000  
Loans payable – related parties     -       537,000  
Notes payable (past due)     -       384,000  
Customer deposits     2,000       21,000  
Total Current Liabilities     410,000       2,166,000  
                 
Lease liability, net of current     9,000       6,000  
Total Liabilities     419,000       2,172,000  
                 
Common stock subject to possible redemption (561,375 shares at redemption price of $1.07)     -       420,000  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency):                
Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 14,595,870 and 10,784,495, shares issued and outstanding, respectively, excluding 561,375 shares subject to possible redemption at December 31, 2022     146,000       108,000  
Additional paid-in-capital     15,885,000       3,702,000  
Accumulated deficit     (8,478,000 )     (5,692,000 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency)     7,553,000       (1,882,000 )
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency)   $ 7,972,000     $ 710,000  


SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
             
Net Sales   $ 95,000     $ 48,000     $ 232,000     $ 157,000  
Cost of goods sold     56,000       27,000       134,000       70,000  
Gross profit     39,000       21,000       98,000       87,000  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (a)   1,195,000       520,000       2,758,000       2,429,000  
Research and development     15,000       33,000       58,000       43,000  
Total operating expenses     1,210,000       553,000       2,816,000       2,472,000  
                                 
Loss from operations     (1,171,000 )     (532,000 )     (2,718,000 )     (2,385,000 )
                                 
Other expenses                                
Interest, net     (26,000 )     (16,000 )     (68,000 )     (23,000 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       -       (574,000 )
Total other expenses     (26,000 )     (16,000 )     (68,000 )     (597,000 )
                                 
Net loss   $ (1,197,000 )   $ (548,000 )   $ (2,786,000 )   $ (2,982,000 )
                                 
Net loss per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.29 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     12,674,298       10,784,495       11,442,597       10,311,465  


(a) The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was from increased legal and professional fees of $224,000, increased public company related costs of $135,000, increased employee related expenses of $121,000, increased stock based compensation costs of $95,000, increased sales and marketing related expense of $55,000, and increased other general operating expenses of $45,000 over the prior year period.

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)

    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022  
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net Loss   $ (2,786,000 )   $ (2,982,000 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation     15,000       6,000  
Change in reserve for inventory obsolescence     46,000       (25,000 )
Vesting of options     367,000       1,344,000  
Vesting of restricted stock     -       25,000  
Modification of equity awards     -       28,000  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       574,000  
Shares issued for services     225,000       -  
Changes in ROU asset     23,000       8,000  
Accrued interest     -       21,000  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     (16,000 )     3,000  
Inventory     (69,000 )     (11,000 )
Prepaids and other current assets     (750,000 )     (25,000 )
Deposits     -       (1,000 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     278,000       64,000  
Accrued payroll to officers     (1,095,000 )     408,000  
Lease liability     (24,000 )     (8,000 )
Deferred revenue     (19,000 )     (3,000 )
License obligation     -       (1,000 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,805,000 )     (575,000 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (101,000 )     (75,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (101,000 )     (75,000 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Payment of equipment purchase obligation     (15,000 )     (29,000 )
Deferred offering costs     230,000       (230,000 )
Proceeds from private sale of common stock subject to possible redemption     180,000       420,000  
Proceeds from public sale of common stock, net     11,029,000       -  
Proceeds from notes payable     61,000       100,000  
Repayment of notes payable     (445,000 )     -  
Proceeds from loans payable – related party     20,000       200,000  
Repayment of loans payable – related party     (557,000 )     -  
Proceeds from convertible debt obligations     -       150,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     10,503,000       611,000  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash     6,597,000       (39,000 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period     171,000       184,000  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period   $ 6,768,000     $ 145,000  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ -     $ -  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Common shares issued on conversion of convertible debt obligations   $ -     $ 1,050,000  
New right of use asset and lease liability   $ 43,000     $ 34,000  
Property and equipment purchased with debt   $ -     $ 58,000  
Reclass of common stock subject to redemption to equity   $ 420,000     $ -  



