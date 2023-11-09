Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, CA., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC), (the “Company” or “Sacks Parente”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provides a business update.



Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) transaction in mid-August 2023 that raised $11.6 million in proceeds, net of underwriting fees

Third quarter revenue growth increased 98% year-over-year

Appointed golf industry veteran Scott White as Chief Operating Officer



Timothy Triplett, Sacks Parente Golf’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With the proceeds from our recent IPO, we have continued to build out our Missouri manufacturing facility in preparation for increased production of both our Sacks Parente putters and our soon-to-be-launched new line of Newton carbon fiber shafts. Just as our line of putters have been shown in independent testing to lead to more made putts, early test data on our Newton shafts confirm our expectations that golfers will enjoy more accurate control from their drives. From the first tee shot to the final putt, we are convinced golfers of all ages and skill levels should be able to benefit from our advanced product lines.

“Revenue in the third quarter increased 98% year-over-year and was positively impacted by increased shipments of our Sacks Parente line of putters to our distributor in Korea. Korea is the world’s third largest golf market, and also the fastest growing golf market, and a key strategic goal of the Company over the next few years is growing international sales to meaningful levels,” concluded Mr. Triplett.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022 the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,768,000 $ 147,000 Restricted cash - 24,000 Accounts receivable 18,000 2,000 Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $119,000 and $73,000, respectively 165,000 142,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 766,000 16,000 Total Current Assets 7,717,000 331,000 Property and equipment, net 208,000 122,000 Right-of-use asset, net 42,000 22,000 Deferred offering costs - 230,000 Deposits 5,000 5,000 Total Assets $ 7,972,000 $ 710,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 375,000 $ 97,000 Accrued payroll to executives - 1,095,000 Lease liability, current 33,000 17,000 Equipment purchase obligation - 15,000 Loans payable – related parties - 537,000 Notes payable (past due) - 384,000 Customer deposits 2,000 21,000 Total Current Liabilities 410,000 2,166,000 Lease liability, net of current 9,000 6,000 Total Liabilities 419,000 2,172,000 Common stock subject to possible redemption (561,375 shares at redemption price of $1.07) - 420,000 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency): Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 14,595,870 and 10,784,495, shares issued and outstanding, respectively, excluding 561,375 shares subject to possible redemption at December 31, 2022 146,000 108,000 Additional paid-in-capital 15,885,000 3,702,000 Accumulated deficit (8,478,000 ) (5,692,000 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency) 7,553,000 (1,882,000 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency) $ 7,972,000 $ 710,000





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 95,000 $ 48,000 $ 232,000 $ 157,000 Cost of goods sold 56,000 27,000 134,000 70,000 Gross profit 39,000 21,000 98,000 87,000 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) 1,195,000 520,000 2,758,000 2,429,000 Research and development 15,000 33,000 58,000 43,000 Total operating expenses 1,210,000 553,000 2,816,000 2,472,000 Loss from operations (1,171,000 ) (532,000 ) (2,718,000 ) (2,385,000 ) Other expenses Interest, net (26,000 ) (16,000 ) (68,000 ) (23,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (574,000 ) Total other expenses (26,000 ) (16,000 ) (68,000 ) (597,000 ) Net loss $ (1,197,000 ) $ (548,000 ) $ (2,786,000 ) $ (2,982,000 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 12,674,298 10,784,495 11,442,597 10,311,465





(a) The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was from increased legal and professional fees of $224,000, increased public company related costs of $135,000, increased employee related expenses of $121,000, increased stock based compensation costs of $95,000, increased sales and marketing related expense of $55,000, and increased other general operating expenses of $45,000 over the prior year period.

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Loss $ (2,786,000 ) $ (2,982,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 15,000 6,000 Change in reserve for inventory obsolescence 46,000 (25,000 ) Vesting of options 367,000 1,344,000 Vesting of restricted stock - 25,000 Modification of equity awards - 28,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 574,000 Shares issued for services 225,000 - Changes in ROU asset 23,000 8,000 Accrued interest - 21,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (16,000 ) 3,000 Inventory (69,000 ) (11,000 ) Prepaids and other current assets (750,000 ) (25,000 ) Deposits - (1,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 278,000 64,000 Accrued payroll to officers (1,095,000 ) 408,000 Lease liability (24,000 ) (8,000 ) Deferred revenue (19,000 ) (3,000 ) License obligation - (1,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,805,000 ) (575,000 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (101,000 ) (75,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (101,000 ) (75,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of equipment purchase obligation (15,000 ) (29,000 ) Deferred offering costs 230,000 (230,000 ) Proceeds from private sale of common stock subject to possible redemption 180,000 420,000 Proceeds from public sale of common stock, net 11,029,000 - Proceeds from notes payable 61,000 100,000 Repayment of notes payable (445,000 ) - Proceeds from loans payable – related party 20,000 200,000 Repayment of loans payable – related party (557,000 ) - Proceeds from convertible debt obligations - 150,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,503,000 611,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash 6,597,000 (39,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 171,000 184,000 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 6,768,000 $ 145,000 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued on conversion of convertible debt obligations $ - $ 1,050,000 New right of use asset and lease liability $ 43,000 $ 34,000 Property and equipment purchased with debt $ - $ 58,000 Reclass of common stock subject to redemption to equity $ 420,000 $ -



